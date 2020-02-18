B&M is selling a delicious new Terry’s Chocolate Orange treat

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We all love Terry's Chocolate Orange, but they're not always the easiest thing to eat on-the-go.

But thanks to B&M, shoppers can now pick up Terry’s Chocolate Orange in chocolate bar form, making it so much easier to tuck into the tasty treat wherever you are. If you can’t get enough of a chocolate and orange combo, then you definitely need to try one!

The chocolate orange bar was shared to B&M’s official Instagram account, with the caption, ‘These Terry’s Chocolate Orange bars are a MUST-HAVE if you’ve got a sweet tooth – and it’s JUST £1😲🍫! Thanks for snapping the pic @NewfoodsUK 📸’.

Judging by the photo, the bars are 90g each and feature little orange segments that you can break off and eat, whether you’re sharing or claiming the whole thing for yourself.

Shoppers were very excited by the new arrival, with many of them taking to the comments to share their thoughts on the new bar.

One wrote, ‘really wanna try this will be yummy’.

Another tagged a friend and added, ‘you need to bulk buy’.

A third wrote, ‘on to the next hunt we go 😂’.

And a fourth added, ‘💞This is my favourite chocolate. ☺️ Definitely need to go and track this down.’

Since B&M don’t offer home delivery, you’d have to head to your nearest store if you want to treat yourself. But for £1 a bar, how could you possibly say no? We’ll race you to the checkout.

Or if you’re excited for Easter to arrive, Terry’s Chocolate Orange mini eggs were spotted at Tesco for a crispy, bite-size way to enjoy the classic chocolate. Yum!

You don’t even have to wait until Easter either, as the supermarket has been selling these since January. We’re not sure how long they’ll be around for, so you’d better grab some fast to avoid disappointment.

Will you be stocking up on Terry’s Chocolate Orange treats? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!