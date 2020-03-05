We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Tesco shoppers will now get more value for money after the supermarket has price matched with Aldi.



Thanks to the Aldi Price Match, hundreds of Tesco products will be priced the same as the budget supermarket.

Shoppers will be able to easily spot the low priced products in-store, as they’ll be marked with a red Aldi Price Match bubble with a large white tick.

All sorts of essential products are included in the Price Match, helping customers to save the pennies on their average weekly shop.

Examples include Lean Beef Steak Mince 5% (£1.99), Greek Style Yogurt, (69p), Ready to Eat Large Avocados (95p), Stockwell & Co Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce (22p), Pre Pack Broccoli (57p), and Suntrail Farms Soft Citrus Pack (75p).

Tesco have identified the products that are important to customers, to help them make healthy, hearty family meals for less.

Cupboard essentials like white bread (£1.05), granulated sugar (65p), basmati rice (45p) and baked beans (22p) are also priced the same as Aldi.

Alessandra Bellini, Tesco Chief Customer Officer, said, “Our customers tell us they want the most competitive prices on the things they buy regularly.

“This campaign will help time-poor and budget savvy customers get Tesco products at Aldi prices on products that matter to them

“The Aldi Price Match builds on significant investments that Tesco has made in the price and quality of the great value. Exclusively at Tesco brands over the last 18 months.”

Tesco check Aldi prices regularly, so this price match is based on recent data. This means customers will be seeing some serious savings across Tesco own brand products.

Will you be shopping at Tesco to enjoy these deals? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!