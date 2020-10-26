Tesco boss warns customers to be ‘mindful’ when Christmas shopping

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Tesco has warned customers to be 'mindful' when doing Christmas shopping this year, as coronavirus restrictions are still in place for the forseeable future. Their warning includes discouraging people from stockpiling ahead of the festive period.

Several Christmas ranges are already available in Tesco, but customers are discouraged from stockpiling and panicking early. Customers should only buy what they need, and be mindful of others as they shop.

With many people trying to get ahead on Christmas shopping, they’re urged not to worry and fill their trollies with more than they’ll actually need, to ensure other customers can get things too.

To prevent overcrowding, you can also shop online where possible. There’s loads of great offers on Christmas toys online, as well as advent calendars that can be bought online.

However, shoppers are discouraged from buying weekly groceries online so they can save delivery slots for vulnerable people or those who are shielding.

Tesco chief executive Jason Tarry said, “Our stock levels are good, so there’s no need to buy more of your regular groceries than normal.

“And as the festive season approaches, it’s always busier for our stores, so please consider shopping a little earlier than you usually would, to avoid the peak festive period.”

Speaking to The Mirror, Tesco has also encouraged shoppers to shop alone where possible to avoid crowds, as there’s still restrictions in place across their stores.

Jason added, “We understand that it won’t always be possible, but if you’re able to shop alone then please do. It’ll help make our stores safer and make everyone’s shop a bit quicker.

“Once in-store, please keep to the social distancing markings. If there’s a queue outside and it’s raining, we’ll be handing out sanitised umbrellas in our larger stores. Please follow the legal guidance on wearing a face covering. If you forget to bring one, you can pick up a pack at the front of the store and pay for it with your shopping later.”