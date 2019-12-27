Tesco Finest Prosecco is reduced to £6.50 for a limited time only!

Tesco Finest Prosecco is on offer to just £6.50 for a limited time only – stock up now for all your New Year’s Eve celebrations

If you’re not already very fizzed out from your Christmas celebrations, it’s time to grab yourself a boozy bargain ahead of New Year’s Eve…

Kicking off Boxing Day in the best way possible, Tesco slashed the price of its Finest Prosecco to just £6.50. That’s a saving of £1.50 on the Which? Best Buy fizz as it usually retails at £8.

Tesco describe the Italian fizz, which is made using grapes from a single area, as elegant with a “lingering finish, full of Citrus and pear flavours”. The promotion is valid until 1 January.

It’s best when served chilled and would pair delightfully with a salmon starter like our prawn cocktail and salmon parcels or a canapé such as these smoked salmon bellinis.

The experts from Which? described the Tesco Finest Prosecco as clean and classic with “fruit and floral notes”.

Although this Italian fizz is best to drink now, it can also keep for up to a year so you could stock up ahead of any special birthdays or parties you have coming up in 2020.

But if you’re trying to cut back even more after splashing out at Christmas, try and head to your local Aldi.

The discount retailer’s Prosecco is currently reduced to just £3.99!

Usually priced at £4.99, Aldi’s semi-sparkling Italian wine has soft, fruity peach notes and has a screw cap so there’s no risk of a cork popping off in the wrong direction!

The bargain fizz is rated very highly on the Aldi website with one shopper writing: “Excellent value, I would, and have, highly recommend it. I am online to order more for NYE.”

Are you throwing a New Year’s Eve party? Do you have any tips you’d like to share? Head over to our Facebook page to have your say!