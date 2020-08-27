We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Today (27th August) is National Burger Day, and what better way to celebrate than with a nice, juicy burger with all the toppings? If you're a fan of good old guacamole, you won't want to miss this great deal.

To celebrate National Burger Day, Tesco is selling new Holy Moly Guacamole for just £1.50 instead of £2.

Guacamole goes well with many things, like tortilla chips, burritos, but most importantly, burgers!

This new guacamole dip is suitable for all dietary requirements as it’s vegan, gluten-free and kosher, making it the perfect accompaniment to any mealtime.

Not only is it delicious, it’s made with almost two whole, perfectly ripe avocados in every pot. So it’s good for you too!

Holy Moly describes itself as being ‘just like homemade’, using 100% natural ingredients.

Its product description reads, ‘Dip lovers, rejoice! We’ve handpicked the very best, sun-ripened Hass avocados, grown in our family-owned orchard in rural Mexico, to bring you the freshest, tastiest and most wholesome Guacamole out there

‘We’ve done away with dairy-fillers and unnatural additives to create an all-natural dip that tastes just like homemade. Saving you time and the stress of playing the avocado lottery at the supermarket.

Holy Moly uses HPP technology (fancy) to ensure that our Guacamole is super fresh and packed full of natural goodness you’d expect from your fruit and veg.’

It’s available for £1.50 until 1st September, so you’ll have to pop some in your basket in August to take advantage of this great deal.

Tesco is also offering some great savings across burgers, buns and other condiments, to really help you celebrate.

But if you need further inspiration, why not check out our Burger Recipes?

Whether you want veggie, vegan or low fat burgers, we’re sure you’ll find a recipe you’ll love. Maybe you’ll even love several of them.

Will you be trying out this guacamole? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!