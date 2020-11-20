We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Great British Bake Off might look tricky but you can now order a monthly subscription box to brush up on your baking skills.

If you’ve ever dreamed of Paul Hollywood giving you one of his handshakes, you could be one step closer to experiencing your own Great British Bake Off challenge by ordering this new subscription box.

While the box doesn’t include the show’s silver fox, it does promise to give you hints, tips and tricks to baking your way to perfection – and in the long run, will give you the confidence needed to apply for the show.

Whether you’re an amateur baker – or know someone who bakes badly – now’s the time to pre-order The Bake Off Box and have the goods delivered to you starting in February 2021.

Becca Watson, Home Economist for GBBO, said, “We know how many people are inspired to bake when the show is on air. The Bake Off Box takes that one step further, delivering the recipes direct to your door, so that everyone can join in, test their skills and get a taste of what they see on screen.”

The limited edition monthly subscription service box will contain an official recipe along with carefully sourced dry ingredients and a unique, collectable piece of GBBO equipment, all contained within a beautifully designed box.

And what’s even better is 50p from each box sold will be donated to Stand Up to Cancer charity which The Great British Bake Off supports through its series of celebrity specials.

Don’t worry if you’re more prone to a soggy bottom than a star bake – as this box is suitable for all skill levels. The recipes have been developed by the Bake Off’s own home economists and the ingredients expertly chosen to marry perfectly with each month’s bake. The Bake Off Box is the perfect excuse to have some fun, hone your skills, try something new and even get the kids involved.

Each recipe will include a collectable recipe card featuring photography to demonstrate each stage of the bake (or a particular technique), helping you create a bake worthy of a Star Baker.

With the pre-portioned weighed dry ingredients you will save on time and waste, along with a checklist for the fresh ingredients needed to complete the bake. Each box will also include a bespoke piece of baking equipment, specially designed for The Bake Off Box.

Matthew Hopkins, Founder and Managing Director, Great British Exchange, added: “Working closely with the team at Love Productions over the past 18 months, we’ve developed a subscription box which we all believe is a true celebration of GBBO and gives fans of the show the opportunity to take Bake Off from their sitting room into their kitchen”.

How much is The Great British Bake Off Box subscription?

There are three subscriptions available:

A rolling monthly subscription (£19.99 per month)

A 3-month bundle (£59.97),

Or a 6-month bundle (£119.94)

And if you’re looking to gift The Bake Off Box will receive a personalised digital gift certificate to either be printed at home or forwarded on to the gift recipient.

You can pre-order now, with delivery of the first box commencing in February 2021. Limited numbers available. For more information and to place your order, visit The Bake Off Box website here.

The Bake Off Box is brought to you by The Great British Exchange, under license from Love Productions, producers of The Great British Bake Off. Click here to find out more.