We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The McDonald’s Grand Big Mac has landed back in restaurants across the UK but it’s only on the menu for eight weeks.

The McDonald’s Big Mac is a long-standing favourite on the fast-food chain’s menu and the super-sized Grand Big Mac with bacon sent fans into a frenzy when it launched last year.

Not one to keep their loyal fans waiting, McDonald’s has re-introduced the Grand Big Mac to restaurants for eight weeks only.

The Grand Big Mac consists of two 100 per cent beef patties, a slice of cheese, lettuce, onion and pickles and, of course, the signature Big Mac sauce, all sandwiched between a sesame seed topped bun.

The beef patties and buns in a Grand Big Mac (pictured right) are bigger than a regular Big Mac and you have the option to add bacon.

It comes in at 731 cals for the burger alone and if you do opt to add bacon it bumps up to 781 cals.

Available now until the 24 March, the re-launch has gone down very well on social media.

One person said: “Can’t wait for the weekend just because I feel like I need to treat myself to a grand Big Mac.”

Another rejoiced: “The Grand Big Mac is BACK. Thank god I ain’t started my diet yet 🙈👀👀.”

However, if you love Big Macs but don’t always have the appetite for the whole burger, you need to book mark the 12 February in your diary as this is when McDonald’s will start selling pots of Big Mac sauce.

Speaking about the highly anticipated Big Mac special sauce, Thomas O’Neill, Head of Food Marketing at McDonald’s UK&I, said: “The reaction to the news of our forthcoming limited run of Big Mac Special Sauce dipping pots has been fantastic.

We are working hard to produce as much as we can before the launch in a few weeks in order to give as many people as possible the chance to enjoy Big Mac Special Sauce with all of their favourite menu items.”

Also returning to the menu is the popular Sweet n’ Sticky Barbeque Chicken Burger, Mozzarella Dippers, Sharing Mozzarella Dippers and for those wit ha sweet tooth, there is the Flake Chocolate/Raspberry McFlurry.

What is your favourite order from McDonald’s? Which classic menu item would you like them to super-size next? Head over to our Facebook page to join the conversation…