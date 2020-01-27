You can whip up a full English breakfast in just 5mins with this genius 5-in-1 toaster

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Brits everywhere love full English breakfasts, but they usually require a lot of effort to actually make one. However, this toaster is about to make things a whole lot easier!

Usually you’d have to get up, get dressed and head to a pub or café if you wanted a fast full English breakfast, but this 5-in-1 toaster means you can enjoy one quicker in the comfort of your own home. We’re listening!

The Aicok 5-in-1 toaster features an egg boiler, egg poachers, and a mini frying pan which means you can cook many full English elements at once. Plus, maker of the product say you can prepare a delicious breakfast in just 5 minutes!

Better yet, it can boil up to ten eggs at a time and there’s a compartment to cook beans, tomatoes, mushrooms, etc, in the hot plate.

You can also use the frying pan to cook meat, so it really is all-in-one!

If you enjoy camping trips, the description adds that it’s ‘very portable and compact’, allowing you to cook up a big breakfast wherever you are.

This nifty gadget is available for £42.99 at Amazon, and is listed as an ‘Amazon’s Choice’ product. Whilst it’s a pricier toaster than we’re used to, it’ll save a lot of time and energy in the long run so it’s worth the investment.

So if you’re keen to whip up a full English without the fuss, Aicok’s 5-in-1 toaster could be your new favourite kitchen gadget. You wouldn’t be alone either, as it’s racked up plenty of positive reviews from happy customers.

One review read, ‘The perfect thing is you can toast bread and fry eggs at the same time. I think it is worth the price.’

Another added, ‘Love this toaster, breakfast is so much easier now and so many choices with this product. Wish I’d bought one sooner. Have been telling family and friends how good they are and so easy to use.’

Will you be treating yourself to this toaster? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!