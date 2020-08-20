We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you thought chocolate oranges were just for Christmas, think again! Iconic chocolate bar Toblerone is now available with a fruity twist, and we can't wait to try it.

Toblerone bars are now available in chocolate orange flavour, and shoppers are already going wild.

The tasty new treat was spotted by Instagram account New Foods UK, who revealed it was available at Tesco.

In their caption, they wrote, ‘NEW Orange Twist Toblerone at Tesco! 🍊 Yes, another orange product, however, we do love orange flavoured chocolate, so win win!! 😍🍊 Currently £4 at @tescofood

‘Wonder what other orange flavoured products will be released next?! we love new products 😋🙂’

Fans are already excited about the orange Toblerone, with many taking to the comments to share their thoughts.

One wrote, ‘OMGGGG 2020 the year of the 🍊’

Another added, ‘We are truly being spoilt’

A third wrote, ‘It’s all about orange at the moment 😂’

And a fourth added, ‘dream come true!!’

If you’re not familiar, there’s lots of chocolate orange products coming to our shelves.

New Foods UK also revealed that Cadbury had created orangey versions of their iconic products.

Sharing the news, they wrote, ‘Cadbury Dairy Milk Orange Fingers & Orange Giant Buttons! 😍 now rolling out into convenience stores, and will be in supermarkets very soon! 😮’

If you are missing Terry’s Chocolate Orange, don’t worry, because you can pick up bite size versions of the iconic chocolate.

Available in co-op stores now, you’ll be able to tuck into delicious white chocolate flavoured with orange. Yum!

It’s not known how long these goodies will be in store, so best to pick them up soon to avoid disappointment.

Will you be picking up the new Toblerone, or any other goodies? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!