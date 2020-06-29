Toby Carvery announces huge change to their restaurants

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Many restaurants will be re-opening their doors on 4th July, including much loved Toby Carvery. But there's a big change coming to the chain.

Toby Carvery is known for its delicious Sunday roasts, with diners able to go up and pile their plate full of meat, veg and gravy.

But the bad news is that due to the pandemic, hungry customers will no longer be able to serve themselves whenever they fancy a carvery.

Instead, chefs will serve your Sunday roast for you, so let’s hope they’re feeling generous!

Explaining the decision, Toby Carvery said, “We’re delighted to say that guests will still be able to enjoy their favourite roast just the way they like it, but we will reopen our carvery deck with our chefs serving the roast meats, vegetables and accompaniments.

“Similarly, the famous Toby breakfast will be served for guests by our chefs in the same way.

“Tables and the space around the carvery deck will observe the safe distancing guidance and we will ensure rigorous standards of cleanliness with hand sanitiser stations throughout the restaurant.”

The restaurant is now accepting bookings online, but there might be some difficulties as a result of social distancing measures.

According to their website, the maximum number of guests per table booking will be 6 and there may be some temporary difficulties sourcing ingredients for certain dishes.

They added, ‘Therefore, the descriptions on menus may not accurately reflect the contents of the dish.

We’re working hard to solve these short term issues, so please bear with us.’

Following the nationwide lockdown, society is slowly returning to normal with pubs and restaurants opening up next month.

Non-essential shops are starting to open again, as previously only supermarkets, convenience stores and pharmacies were open for essentials.

If you’re confused about what’s opening, we’ve put together a guide to which non-essential shops will open first.

This also outlines the ones that will remain closed for the forseeable.

Will you be returning to Toby Carvery next month? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!