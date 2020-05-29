These are the top foods Brits have been cooking in lockdown

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Cookies, pizza bases – and banana bread – are among the top treats Brits have been making during the lockdown.

A study of 2,000 adults discovered exactly what culinary delights have been created over the last few months, with sausage rolls, sourdough bread and lemon drizzle cake also proving popular.

Pancakes topped the poll, with cookies, chocolate cake and cupcakes close behind.

VE day celebrations seem to have had an influence as well with the quintessentially British scones and Victoria sponge making the top 10.

It also emerged the time spent baking has increased, with 67 minutes a week now spent kneading, sieving and rolling – compared to just 41 minutes previously.

And for more than one in four, the additional time they now have has allowed them to be more creative in the kitchen

The research, commissioned by KitchenAid, also revealed a fifth of those polled have even baked for the first time ever, while 23 per cent of avid bakers have increased their repertoire.

But a rise in community spirit has seen almost a third deliver their creations to others, including 36 per cent to relatives outside of their home and 23 per cent to neighbours.

And a quarter have received baked goods from others.

Simon Langley, spokesperson for KitchenAid UK & Ireland said, “It seems there has been a real increase in the time spent baking, as well as then sharing that food with others during this unpredictable time.

“It’s encouraging to hear people are taking on new recipes and learning skills with their new ‘spare time’.

“As well as giving you something to do when your usual hobbies and activities may not be available, baking can be very therapeutic which makes it an ideal creative hobby to have – now more than ever.

“But it’s also helping to keep people connected as many are sharing their creations with others, whether it’s leaving it on the doorsteps of loved ones or helping a neighbour who might not be able to get out or bake themselves.”

The research also found an eighth of those polled feel more confident and creative in the kitchen if they are cooking with someone else, with three in 10 baking with their partner since the lockdown began.

A further 23 per cent have teamed up with their children, and a tenth have made the most of being at home by cooking with their parents.

37 per cent have done more baking as they look to take their mind off other things, with 22 per cent of adults believing the hobby has helped them deal with stress.

Likewise, 30 per cent of those polled, via OnePoll, get a sense of relaxation from baking and 29 per cent feel creative.

And as for where people are getting their inspiration from, it has been found on social media (17 per cent), from family members (20 per cent) and on TV shows (12 per cent).

What have you been baking during lockdown? These are the top 50 foods…

