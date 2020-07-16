We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Can you guess what weird ingredient is in these healthier Biscoff blodies? Clue: it’s sweet but not often used in desserts...

If you love Biscoff biscuits then these Biscoff blondies are the perfect easy bake for you. They are double Biscoffy as they are made using both Biscoff biscuits as well as Biscoff spread. But despite looking incredibly delicious and indulgent each blondie contains only 100 calories. In order to keep the calorie count down, they have one unlikely clever ingredient. It’s not something usually used in sweet baking, can you guess what it might be? It’s sweet potato!

Sweet potato is surprisingly a great baking ingredient. We used it here is this Sweet potato and pecan cake recipe. We know it sounds bizarre, but it makes for an extra moist cake that doesn’t require any butter.

And this Sweet potato pie might sound odd as a dessert, but it’s not dissimilar to pumpkin pie!

Food, drink and fitness Instagrammer clarecooksfood, shared an image of the tasty looking Biscoff blondies on her Instagram account. She invited her followers to comment on the post if they wanted her to share the full recipe and step-by-step method. Her offer was met with a resounding ‘yes please’. So clarecooksfood shared the recipe in her stories.

Clarecooksfood’s Biscoff blondie recipe

Makes 12

Ingredients

1.5cups (about 2) sweet potatoes

1/2cup Biscoff crunchy spread

2tbsp coconut flour

40g white chocolate

1tsp baking powder

10 Biscoff biscuits

Method

Microwave the sweet potatoes for 6 mins each. Turning halfway through until soft. Scoop out the sweet potato from the skins and mash down only keeping 1.5 cups. Discard the remaining. Mix together the mashed sweet potato, Biscoff spread, flour and baking powder in a bowl until well combined. Chop up the white chocolate and crumble a couple of biscuits and combine with the blondie mix. Spread into a lined baking tin and cook at 180C for 30 mins. Once cooked press some broken Biscoff into the soft blondies and then leave to cool for 30 mins before cutting into 12 squares.

We might even try out this recipe using our faves chocolate Bisccoff biscuits.

Would you dare to make a dessert using sweet potato? Head over to our Facebook page to join the conversation.