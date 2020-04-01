We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The current coronavirus lockdown means that restaurants across the nation have closed their doors.

With social distancing and staying indoors absolutely paramount in the battle to beat the Covid-19 pandemic, loads of us are having to live without the luxury of eating at our favourite food joints.

But British snack brand Walkers has created something that will no doubt help us through this fast-food-free time of life.

The famous crisp maker has teamed up with five of Britain’s favourite restaurants to bring us its Taste Icons range.

There’s some fantastic news for those craving the mouth-watering and unmistakable flavour of Nando’s.

The iconic chicken restaurant has collaborated with Walkers in order to bless the world with Peri-Peri Chicken flavoured crisps.

Excitingly, they’re available to buy from Home Bargains right now along with five other flavours and we reckon they’ll be rolled out in other stores pretty soon.

There is Margherita flavour and American Hot, both inspired by Pizza Express.

Meanwhile, Gourmet Burger Kitchen has inspired the Classic Cheeseburger flavour and Yo! Sushi has helped bring along the Katsu Curry flavour.

If Mexican food is your thing, there’s a Las Iguana’s Chilli Con Carne flavour, too.

Price-wise, singular packets of the savoury snacks will be on sale for 69p and larger grab bags will set you back 84p.

If you want to stock up, five-bag multi-packs will cost £1 and the 15-bag packs £2.50

Of course, we can imagine you’re dying to get your hands on these, but remember to pick them up when you pop out for an essential food shop rather than heading out to buy them especially.

Foodie social media account Kev’s Snack Reviews shared a snapshot of the new launch on shelves, prompting some excitable comments from crisp lovers.

‘Omg those Nando’s chicken ones,’ one penned.

‘Need all of them 😋,’ added another.