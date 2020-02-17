We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Pancake Day, otherwise known as Shrove Tuesday, is a traditionally Christian celebration leading up to the period of Lent.

Wondering what day is Pancake Day 2020? You’ve come to the right place!

Pancake Day has to be one of our favourite holidays. Whether you stick to a classic pancake recipe with just sugar and a squeeze of lemon or enjoy American pancakes smothered in chocolate, we all seem to love eating pancakes on this particular day. What better excuse to gather friends and enjoy a decadent feast, with whatever pancake fillings you desire?

What day is Pancake Day 2020?

Although the actual date of Pancake Day changes every year, it is always 47 days before Easter Sunday. This year, Easter Sunday is on the 12th April.

And how is that worked out? Easter Sunday is always calculated around the first full moon that follows the spring equinox in March.

So, this means that Pancake Day this year is on Tuesday 25th February 2020. Pancake Day, traditionally known as Shrove Tuesday, is always on a Tuesday, every year, as the name suggests. This year is a much earlier Tuesday than last year. Last year, Pancake Day was celebrated in early March.

A different way to work out the date is to remember that it immediately precedes Ash Wednesday – another Christian celebration that signals the beginning of Lent.

Who celebrates Pancake Day?

Lent is the season in the Christian calendar that remembers the Bible story of Jesus’ 40-day journey through the desert. It’s often a time when Christians and non-Christians alike give up a particular treat or bad habit ‘for Lent’.

Traditionally, Christians would abstain from eating luxury foods during Lent. As well as sugar, these would be products that go off quickly – like eggs, fat and milk. So to make sure they were used up, they were mixed with flour (a cheap ingredient) to make pancakes. Cost effective and tasty – what could be better?

It’s not just the UK that celebrates Pancake Day, however. Other countries including Ireland, Canada and Australia also celebrate it, while France has a very similar festival called “Mardi Gras” (otherwise known as Fat Tuesday).

We can’t wait!