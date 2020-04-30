We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fast food restaurants including Burger King and KFC will be re-opening for takeaway orders only soon and here are all the details.

In the Test Kitchen we’re firm believers that there are few things more satisfying than a delicious homemade meal, treat or snack.

Whether it’s making your own loaf of bread or mastering your favourite takeaway dish, our crispy duck pancakes and veggie tikka masala are real winners, homemade food is often more flavoursome, healthier and cheaper too.

However, we’re also human and we totally understand that sometimes you want nothing more than a piece of fried chicken, without all washing up! With lockdown still in place and social distancing the new normal, restaurants and bars still remain closed on the whole.

Thankfully, some of the nation’s favourite fast food chains have been able to re-open on a takeout basis so you can have a respite from cooking every meal from scratch. Details on what restaurants are open and when are below:

When will Burger King open for delivery?

Burger King closed its doors on the 24 March and promised Whopper fans they’d be back as soon as it’s safe to do so.

On 17 April they announced the re-opening of four restaurants in Bristol, Swindon and Coventry for delivery only via Deliveroo and Just Eat.

Burger King are offering a scaled back menu but this still includes the classic Whopper and the Chicken Royale.

They are donating 1000 meals a week for NHS staff to thank them for all their hardwork.

When will KFC open for delivery?

KFC closed all 900 restaurants in the UK on 23 March and at the time of writing only 18 branches have reopened for delivery orders.

Customers cannot order directly through KFC, instead you have to go via another vendor such as Deliveroo, Just Eat or Uber Eats – delivery charges vary across each platform.

KFC is operating a limited menu to ensure staff can work safely and to manage expectations from customers.

The full list of restaurants can be found here. With some of the restaurants now back open, KFC are donating 100 meals a week to key workers to say thank you. So far they have donated over 5,000 meals.

When will Pret open for delivery?

At the time of writing 10 stores, which are located close to hospitals, have re-opened in London.

These stores are open for delivery and takeaway only and can be found here. https://www.pret.co.uk/en-gb/find-a-pret-reopening

Pret are bringing back the 50% discount for NHS workers until the end of the month and 7,000 additional meals per week will be donated to our charity partners, including The Felix Project as part of the Evening Standard’s appeal.

When will Costa Coffee open for delivery?

If your homemade latte just doesn’t have the same hit as your favourite Costa coffee, you’ll be delighted to hear that as of the 24 April, they re-opened two stores. One store in Manchester and one in Bristol plus two Drive-Thru lanes in Manchester and Mansfield.

A limited menu is being offered and while the Drive Thru is for all customers, they are situated near large hospitals and are intended to offer “critical and key workers the chance to enjoy a Costa on essential journeys”.

The stores that are open are operating on delivery only and can be ordered via Uber Eats.

As part of reopening these stores, Costa are donating an additional 250,000 Ready to-Drink Costa Coffee cans to nearby key workers, including hospitals, police and fire stations and NHS call centres.

When will McDonald’s open for delivery?

If you’re craving a Big Mac, chef Gizzi Erskine and rapper Professor Green have started up an Instagram page called @gizandgreens where they re-create fast food classics, including this iconic number.

People have tried the recipe with outstanding results and some even look pretty close to the real thing!

We have reached out to a McDonald’s representative and while there are no immediate plans to re-open they are looking into how viable it would be.

McDonald’s CEO for the UK and Ireland Paul Pomroy said: “This week we are carrying out some operational tests to explore what our reopening might look like; the restaurant where these tests take place will remain closed to the public. These tests will include exploring social distancing measures for our crew, PPE options and opening in a limited capacity.

For now we remain closed, and will only reopen when we are absolutely confident we can have the right measures in place to ensure everyone’s wellbeing.”

We will update you as soon as possible with regards to the re-opening of McDonald’s restaurants so you can get the real thing.

Foods fans will also be pleased to know that Greggs is reopening some of its stores in ‘controlled trial’ amid lockdown

