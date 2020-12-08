We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Christmas Day is drawing ever closer which means so is the moment the whole nation cranks up their ovens to get them ready to make the ultimate roast dinner, including roast potatoes, all the festive veg and of course, the Christmas turkey.

While we all want to be tucking into delicious Turkey around the Christmas table, a bird that’s both great quality and big enough to feed the whole family can be a pricey purchase.

Luckily, the most affordable turkey on supermarket shelves this year has finally been revealed, so you can start planning your Christmas food shop now.

According to the budget supermarket itself, it’s Aldi that is selling the UK’s cheapest fresh British whole turkey this festive period.

Aldi’s succulent Fresh British Whole Turkeys are priced at an impressive £2.95 per kg, and will reportedly be the cheapest traditional big bird shoppers can find in UK supermarkets this December.

It’s available in three sizes too, so you can make sure there’s plenty to go around! There’s small (2.00kg – 4.49kg, serves 6-11), medium (4.50kg – 5.99kg, serves 11-14), and large (6.00kg – 8.00kg, serves 15-18).

Aldi’s plump British whole turkeys are Red Tractor certified and promise to be ‘notably rich to taste, with a juicy tenderness’ – sounds like the perfect Turkey!

The bargain, German-founded chain hasn’t forgotten to be charitable and help support those in need this Christmas, either.

Aldi is pledging £1 to the Neighbourly Foundation for every one of its fresh whole turkeys and fresh turkey crowns purchased in the run-up to Chrimbo.

The supermarket expects to raise over £400,000 to help fight food poverty with this initiative, as part of its mission to support the Neighbourly Foundation in helping to look after the health and happiness of communities across the UK.

It’s not just cheap turkeys on offer at Aldi this Christmas, there’s a huge array of tasty festive treats to be snapped up, with everything from a Two-Meter Pig in Blanket and gingerbread mulled wine.

Plus all of the essentials like veg, yummy desserts and plenty of bargain booze too.