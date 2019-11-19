If you’re dieting, it can be difficult to resist comfort food. But WW has launched their brand new slow cooked ready meals, which are based off classic recipes.

WW, formerly known as Weight Watchers, is selling two brand new meals exclusively in Morrisons, and they’re described as being ‘convenient, wholesome and delicious’.

First up is their Chicken Tikka Masala, which is made with a creamy, mildly spiced sauce. It’s got a value of 3 SmartPoints per 150g serving.

Then we have the Korean Chicken which has a mildly spiced ginger and chilli glaze. This one has 4 SmartPoints per 150g serving.

SmartPoints are a daily budget, which is assigned to you when you join WW, and it’s entirely up to you how you spend them. Your balance depends on the information you give WW.

According to their website, ‘When you download the app, you’ll be prompted to provide details including your age, height, weight and gender. Based on this information, you’ll receive a personalised SmartPoints Budget. This is formulated to ensure you lose weight while getting all the nutrients you need.’

So if you are interested in losing some weight, you can still enjoy these meals while you do it, as they’ve been created using WW’s nutritional expertise to ‘ensure they are the perfect choice for anyone who wants a meal that promotes healthy habits for real life’.

Both recipes are made with ‘pieces of succulent chicken breast in a deliciously tasty sauce, slow cooked, using a sous-vide method, to lock in all the moisture and fragrant flavours’.

Better yet, they’re quick to cook, which makes them ideal for busy lives. They cook in the microwave in three minutes or in the oven in 21 minutes, depending on your time or preference.

Sounds good to us!

The new slow cooked meals are not currently available online, but you can order other WW meals in your online grocery shop.

Other WW meals available at Morrisons include Bolognese, Jerk chicken, and Hunters chicken. Each meal costs £2.50.

Will you be trying them? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!