Zizzi launches at-home pizza range exclusively at Sainsbury’s

Italian restaurant Zizzi has launched its first range of at-home pizzas exclusively at Sainsbury’s with three core flavours.

Making homemade pizza dough is a fun activity the whole family can enjoy. However, if you’re in a hurry (or just want a slice of the good stuff without all the dishes) we’ve got good news.

Italian restaurant chain Zizzi, has launched three new at-home pizzas which are available to buy exclusively at Sainsbury’s.

The Rustica pizza range takes inspiration from some of the restaurant’s most popular dishes and in some cases uses the exact same ingredients.

The pizza dough is proved for 24 hours and made using 100 per cent Italian grain from Bologna. Each pizza also features the signature Zizzi tomato sauce.

The pizzas are available nationwide, in the frozen aisle of selected Sainsbury’s stores. Prices start from £4.

Zizzi Rustica at-home pizza flavours

Piccante Pepperoni, £4

Meat-eaters will enjoy tucking into this crowd-pleasing classic. It’s topped with large slices of salami, spicy pepperoni crumb and hot chilli peppers. The pizza comes with a mini chilli oil to drizzle before serving.

Margherita Classic, £4

One of Zizzi’s top-selling pizzas flavours, this 30cm hand-stretch pizza base it topped with mozzarella, cherry tomatoes and a basil oil to finish.

Vegan Jackfruit Pepperoni, £4.50

Using the same Jack & Bry’s jackfruit pepperoni and vegan MozzaRisella as found in Zizzi restaurants, this plant-based pizza is an award-winner. This pizza was crowned PETA Vegan Food Award Winner when it first launched, in restaurants in 2019. This pizza also comes with the chilli oil to finish.

Speaking about the new launch, Rachel Hendry, Marketing Director at Zizzi, said: ‘We’re really proud of the Rustica Pizza range and can’t wait for Zizzi fans to try them and hear what they think!’

Are you excited to try the new Zizzi pizza range? What other at-home options would you like to see from the restaurant? Head to our Facebook page to have your say!