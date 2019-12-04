Taking part in the Slimming World plan? Starting to notice that those Slimming World syns are taking over your shopping lists and kitchen cupboards? Don't worry, you're not the only one!

Slimming World syns are the little treats that really help to get you through the tough diet days. From Curly Wurlies to Jelly Babies, here are our favourite Slimming World syns.

At first it’s all salads and sunshine, but after a while you start to notice a pattern emerging from your kitchen, and it looks a little like Slimming World free foods are becoming an obsession.

There are frozen berries stuffed in the back of the freezer, mountains of yogurt taking a seat on your fridge shelf and Diet Coke has become your new best friend – because let’s face it, Slimming World syns are precious treats that need to be made the most of and if those little jelly babies only count as one each then who are you to say no?

Scroll down to see the 22 foods you’ll only relate to if you’re on the Slimming World plan…

The best Slimming World syns

1. Frozen fruit

Random bits of frozen banana stashed in the freezer drawer. That, and failed yogurt-coated berries. Turns out you don’t have time to make your own Slimming World free foods, but berries will do nicely anyway!

2. High Fi bars

You can only buy these from ‘group’ (Healthy Extra B choice). But they’re just so small and delicious that you need to cram a few in while you can.

3. Frylight

If it’s on offer, you’ll buy in bulk! You need this in your Slimming World life for crispy coatings.

4. Quark

Strangely tasteless, but really creamy – the perfect ingredient to stir into… well let’s face it, you’ll give it a whirl in almost anything!

5. Primula light cheese spread tubes

You can half a tube for a Healthy Extra A! It’s kinda wrong, but kinda good in mac’n’cheese… You know what we’re talking about.

6. Diet Coke

The holy grail of Syn free drinks – you’ll even be cooking with it, believe us. Our Slimming World diet coke chicken is the thing of dreams!

7. Bacon medallions

It’s a crime to cut on the tasty fat, so these beauties are Syn free and hassle free. Who else but a Slimming World shopper would choose no fat bacon?!

8. Yogurt, yogurt, yogurt

Meet your new best friend. You never can have enough fat-free yogurt in the fridge thanks to its Slimming World free food status.

9. Snack A Jacks

So light, so fluffy and so full of flavour! A bag of Snack a Jack will help keep those crunch cravings at bay!

10. CARBS!

The world’s supply of potatoes, pasta and rice just shrunk with the next slimmer joining Slimming World! How can this be called a diet when so many delicious things are on offer? We’ll never look back.

11. Fat free cottage cheese

This beauty will rescue anything from salad, to crudités, to jacket potatoes… one tub is not enough to last a week now you’re on plan.

12. Mug Shot soup packs

They’re less than 1% fat and carry of Syn value of only around 2 sons per packet, so get them in the trolley! So many varieties, so little time…

13. Hello Curly Wurly

We know it’s not grown up, but seriously, for 6 Syns they really take ages to eat! Long lasting, ‘Synful’ pleasure…

14. Silly small loaves of bread

Normal loaves are for other diet groups – at Slimming World, we love two slices of really mini bread.

15. Balsamic vinegar

This can literally be splashed all over everything! You’ll understand if you’ve scoured the internet for Slimming World free foods.

16. Gadget queen

You’ll dig out the slow cooker, even in summer, and will wax on to all your friends how ah-mazing it is. It’s changed your life! No, really it has.

17. Slimming World Free Food Chips

It may sound too good to me true but these chips – made with just potatoes and sea salt – are the real deal! Just go easy on the ketchup…. See you in Iceland!

18. Eggs

You’ll give an egg a go in most meal scenarios… then talk at group how perhaps the weight loss has suffered because you haven’t been to the loo for days!!!

19. Mushy peas

You never felt the need to put them in your trolley before Slimming World, but now you know they don’t count as a Slimming World syn, you fancy them with most meals, or the ones that you don’t include baked beans in that is…

20. Jelly babies

If you thought sweets were off limits, think again. Jelly babies are one of the best Slimming World secrets you’ll discover.

21. Pasta ‘n’ sauce

Hello again student days! This quick snack is just the ticket if you haven’t got time or energy to cook. Lazy and most packets are very low in Syn with values between 2-2.5 – hurrah!

Get rid of all those other veggies, butternut squash is the one for you! Cutting it up is a workout in itself.

23. Halo ice cream

Just because there are only 280 calories in a tub of Halo Top chocolate ice cream, doesn’t mean you should eat the whole tub in one sitting.

24. OXO cubes

Add a bit of flavour to your meals without effecting those precious Slimming World syns. It’s time to bulk buy on those stock cubes. You’ll be dreaming of them every night!

25. Chopped tomatoes and passata

Seeing red? You’re not the only one! Tomatoes are a must in your kitchen cupboards.