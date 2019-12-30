How Gousto recipe boxes work – and their most popular family recipes

If you’re looking for help preparing meals each week, Gousto recipe boxes may be the answer - and here are some of their most popular recipes.

What is Gousto?

Gousto recipe boxes are a fun and simple way to get ingredients for tasty, home-cooked dinners delivered to your doorstep along with easy to follow recipe cards.

Cooking from scratch is sometimes hard when you’ve had a busy day at work, or you don’t have much time on your hands.

But, with Gousto recipes and the right pre-portioned ingredients delivered any day of the week you can soon have tasty healthy family meals on the table in no time.

How can I start using Gousto recipe boxes and how much does it cost?

All you need to do is build your box online and choose from the delicious range of recipes on offer.

Gousto boxes can be ordered in a 2-person box, or a family box including tasty meals for two adults and two-three children.

In each box you can choose whether you would like ingredients for two recipes, three recipes or four recipes.

A two recipe box for two people is £24.99 which works out £6.25 per meal serving.

A two recipe box for a family is £31.75 which works out £3.95 per meal serving.

How many recipes do Gousto offer?

Gousto allows you to choose from up to 40 exciting new Gousto recipes a week, from everyday family favourites to quick 10-minute meals.

And, they’ve recently partnered with celebrity chef Joe Wicks, to offer four recipes each week specially crafted by the man himself – including his Lean in 15 style quick meals and healthier take-away style dishes.

Gousto have also announced a really exciting new partnership with family-favourite Asian restaurant chain Wagamama. You’ll get all the ingredients you need to make your favourite dishes delivered to your door, with recipes starting at just £2.98 per person. The new Asian-inspired meals, such as Chilli Chicken Ramen and Teriyaki Chicken Donburi, can be found below.

Gousto recipes also include new Health Kitchen range launched in January 2020. The recipes are developed with specific health benefits in mind – so, for example, if you’re looking for a delicious weeknight recipe that is high in fibre and great for gut health, the new Beetroot Hummus & Roast Veg Buddha Bowl is ideal for you and family.

With recent research by Gousto finding that almost a quarter (24%) of Brits citing health as the main reason for choosing a meal, the new Health Kitchen range makes it easy for families to enjoy delicious, healthy dishes at home.

You can pick your Gousto recipes online from different categories, which is great if you have special dietary requirements. Recipes range from vegan meals to dairy-free dinners, and gluten-free options.

Each recipe has a break down of how long the meal takes to cook, the equipment needed, how many of your five-a-day it includes, and when you should use the ingredients by.

Can I choose when my Gousto recipe box will be delivered?

Each week you can choose the recipes you want, how many servings of each recipe you would like and what day you would like your box delivered.

When you first order a Gousto box, you will automatically be subscribed and can request whether you would like to receive weekly, fortnightly or monthly boxes.

Though, ensure you select the recipes you want to receive on time each week, or Gousto will pick your meals for you based on your previous choices or preference settings.

Gousto’s most popular recipes

From sizzling fiesta fajitas created with a home-made spice blend to healthy fish and chips, Gousto meals are great for manic mid-week dinners, romantic weekend date nights and everything in between.

We asked Gousto to round up their most popular recipes and family favourite dishes.

Eat the rainbow to pack in more vitamins, minerals and flavour. Here you’ll enjoy roasted veg with bright beetroot hummus, chickpeas and freekeh.

For a healthy energy boost, tuck into fibre-packed freekeh and sweet potatoes, full of slow-release carbohydrates. Balance them with a spiced-up lean chicken breast for plenty of protein. Yum!

Gousto’s salmon with courgette ribbon and feta salad

A super source of omega-3 and healthy fats, salmon’s the star of this vibrant show of wholesome bulgur wheat, courgette ribbons, feta, pea & mint salad.

These 2 of your 5-a-day chicken fajitas will have you blending your own spices for a meal the whole family will adore. Combine the spicy chicken with crunchy fresh veg and simply wrap it all up in a tasty tortilla.

If you fancy a Friday chippy takeaway, why not try this healthier alternative. Coat your fish in chive crumbs instead and use a lemony mayo as a dip for chips. Yum!

Lower carb but full of indulgence, this creamy pasta bake is packed with cauliflower for a lighter twist!

Everyone will love this super simple fish supper! You’ll simply pop spinach, soft cheese and cod in an oven-proof dish before topping with cheddar cheese and panko breadcrumbs for a crispy, cheesy crunch.

When you fancy a Chinese takeaway but are trying to cut down on your calories, why not try this chicken chow mein packed full if crunchy veg and flavour?

Gousto’s wagamama yasai yaki udon

Homemade yasai yaki udon noodles? We’re in! Get this wagamama classic on your table in just 20 minutes. Learn how to throw together a fragrant yasai yaki sauce and coat your noodles.

Gousto’s wagamama pork tonkatsu with sticky rice

Whip up this traditional Japanese-inspired katsu curry dish in just 35 minutes. It’s super quick and a healthier alternative to your Friday night takeaway.

Gousto’s wagamama chilli chicken ramen

Looking for ramen recipes? Get this Wagamama chilli chicken ramen dish on the dinner table in no time. Gousto’s Wagamama collaboration recipe is packed full of nutritious veg and vibrant spicy flavours.

Gousto’s wagamama teriyaki chicken donburi bowl

Nutritious, easy to make and a superstar recipe from Gousto’s wagamama menu, you’ll perfectly steamed sushi rice with tender teriyaki chicken, fresh grated carrot and peppery pea shoots.

Why are the benefits of Gousto recipes?

Quality

The ingredients are always fresh and organic where possible, and even arrives perfectly pre-measured so you won’t have to waste time portioning out the right ingredients for every recipe.

Gousto also ensures produce is from trusted suppliers and all fresh meat is 100 per cent British.

Less time meal planning and shopping

For those days when you have no inspiration for planning the week’s meals, there’s nothing better than having a whole list of Gousto recipes to choose from and someone else doing the shopping for the ingredients.

Plus, if you’ve got a family of fussy eaters, the list of recipes Gousto offers might inspire you and your family to venture out and try new recipes from around the world.

Healthier meals

You may have a goal to get a little healthier, or shed some pounds before you jet off on holiday this summer.

It’s sometimes a struggle to find the time to cook healthy meals packed full of veggies, getting yourself a subscription meal kit could make your diet a lot healthier.

Having fresh veggies delivered to your door with easy-to-follow recipe cards means you have to cook the goodies that end up in your fridge.

Less waste and better for the environment

Originally meal kits gained a bad environmental reputation because of the packaging used to transport the food and plastic waste they sometimes create.

However, a new study by the University of Michigan has found that the greenhouse gasses meal kits produce is actually one third lower compared to meals bought and cooked from a supermarket.

It turns out that meal kits with exact quantities of pre-measured ingredients means less will end up in the bin, compared to buying all the ingredients separately from the supermarkets.

Gousto has also pledged to reduce the plastic packaging in their boxes by 50 percent by the end of 2019.

Gousto delivers precise ingredients and easy to follow recipe cards.

Free delivery 7 days a week, 40 weekly recipes and prices from £2.98 per person.

