Healthy juice recipes: Detox juices you can make at home

Lose weight and feel fab with these healthy juice recipes. Easy to rustle up, these detox juice ideas and juicing recipes will help cleanse your system.
Finding the right healthy juice recipes is a great way to kick-start a detox and good juicing recipes can be just what you need when it comes to looking and feeling better than ever.
Healthy juice recipes aren’t just about weight loss. Juicing recipes are more powerful than you might think! They can ward off illnesses, improve your skin, boost your immune system and even decrease your chances of some health risks. But what are the best detox juice recipes to try?
If you’re feeling a little sluggish or you’ve not been taking care of yourself quite as much as you should (something we’re all a little guilty of!) then a healthy juice to help you detox can be a great way to get back on track.
Juicing and detoxing are more popular than ever. In fact, it seems as though everyone’s tried a juice diet at some point – and it’s easy to see why. As part of a healthy balanced diet, juice can help you to lose weight, make you feel stronger than ever by giving your immune system a boost and even give your skin the goodness it needs to stay looking gorgeous.
Juicing recipes are a fruitier way to be healthy and detox! These blended juice recipes, designed by Jason Vale (known as the juice master, with very good reason), each have their own health perk.
Jason Vale is popular with celebs who flock to his juicing retreats to feel lighter, healthier and more energized after just a couple of days. And now you can try some of his famous juicing recipes yourself at home- for free!
Juices shouldn’t leave you feeling hungry, and these healthy juice recipes should leave you feeling good. When consumed as part of a sensible plan, they provide all of the goodness and nutrients for whatever task may be at hand.
Click through to see all of our favourite detox juice ideas and healthy juice recipes from Jason Vale – and give them a try. The green ones aren’t as scary as they look, we promise!
Recipes from The Juice Master, Jason Vale.
Boost your immune system: The Turbo Express
What's in it? 2 apples | A handful of spinach leaves | 1 slice of cucumber | 1 slice of lime | Half a celery stick | ¼ pineapple | ¼ avocado | Ice cubes
Why it's good for you: Rich in potassium, vitamin C and iron, this detox juice helps boost the immune system. It's great for rebuilding red-blood cells and has plenty of protein and natural sugar helping those white-blood cells fight off any bad guys.
Get low cholesterol: The Minty Beta
What's in it? 4 carrots | Small handful of diced mint leaves | ½ tsp spirulina
Why it's good for you: Carrots contain beta-carotene which is a powerful antioxidant that helps fight off cancer. It's also excellent at cleansing your liver, helping with digestion and lowering cholesterol. Plus, they're sweet enough not to need any additional sugary fruit.
Cleanse your digestive system: The Detox
What's in it? 2 apples | ¼ cucumber | 1 stick of celery | 1 handful of spinach | A handful of mixed green leaves like parsley and watercress | Ice cubes
Why it's good for you: All those fresh greens will cleanse your digestive system and balance the acidity within your gut. It's a full blown tummy MOT! If you're not a fan of green detox juices, this is a great one to start of with, as the apples soften the sometimes 'grassy' taste.
Hydrate your skin: The Hot ‘n’ Spicy
What's in it? 3 apples | A pinch of cinnamon
Why's it good for me? The perfect winter warmer, this is for someone who likes looking after their skin. Apples are one of the finest health promoters available and this little gem will flush your liver and kidneys of any nasties and keep your skin hydrated.
Nature’s natural decongestant: The Ginger Zinger
What's in it? 2 apples | 2 carrots | 1 slice of lemon | ¼ inch ginger | Ice cubes
Why it's good for you: This zingy juice will help you wake up and stay strong and healthy. Ginger is full of antioxidants that help to kick-start your metabolism and eliminate toxins. It's also one of nature's natural decongestants - ideal for those bunged up winter noses.
Control your blood pressure: The Booster
What's in it? 2 apples | Half a pineapple | ¼ mug alfalfa sprouts | ¼ mug watercress | ¼ mug parsley | ¼ mug of kale | ¼ mug broccoli | 1 tsp wheatgrass powder | Ice cubes
Why it's good for you: This juice is packed full of superfoods, vitamins, folic acid and iron. This combo is a winner in the fight against high-blood pressure and constipation.
King of anti-cancer: The Super Chute
What's in it? 2 apples | A handful of mixed green leaves | Small carrot chunk | Handful of alfalfa sprouts | Slice of cucumber | Half a stick of celery | Slice of broccoli stem | ¼ inch slice of raw, unpeeled beetroot | ¼ inch slice raw courgette | ¼ inch slice ginger | Ice cubes
Why it's good for you: Packed with calcium, iron and a lots of other vitamins, this juice is great at beating the winter blues, healthy skin, eyes and bones but also contains beetroot - a great blood builder. It's also rich in carotenoids, which has anti-cancer properties.
Ward off diabetes: Exotic Peach
What's in it? 1 skinned peach | 50g pineapple | 50g mango | 1 kiwi fruit | juice of one orange
Why it's good for you: A fruity blast of tasty flavours, the Exotic Peach juice could be a great way to help prevent obesity-related diseases suh as diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Peach is also an excellent source of vitamin C - which could help combat the formation of free radicals known to cause cancer.
Fibre fixer: Red Alert
What's in it? 3 stoned plums | 100g red grapes | 50g strawberries | juice of one orange
Why it's good for you: Did you know that plums are a good source of fibre? They also contain Sorbitol and Isatin which all help to regulate the digestive system.
Healthy bones: The Iron Man
What's in it? 1 apple | ¼ pineapple | ¼ banana | 200g natural yoghurt (soya if vegan) | Half tsp spirulina
Why it's good for you: Iron is one of our most common mineral deficiencies but, luckily, this juice is here to save the day. Iron's good for your hair and nails and helps improve your concentration. The juice is also full of calcium which is great for teeth and bones.
Vision protector: Magical Mango
What's in it? Half a melon | sliced | 100g mango | 50g raspberries | half peach, sliced
Why it's good for you: Mangoes contain the antioxidant zeaxanthin, which filters out harmful blue light rays and is thought to play a protective role in eye health. They also contain beta-carotene, which could lower the risk of developing asthma
Pack in your potassium: Cherry Zest
What's in it? 50g red grapes |
50g stoned cherries
| Juice of two oranges
| 50g strawberries
Why it's good for you: Cherries are a good source of potassium, which may reduce the risks of hypertension and strokes. They also contain a melatonin, which helps you to get a restful night's sleep.