Got a sweet tooth? You don't have to head to the shops to get your favourite homemade sweets or chocolate! Learn how to make your own sweet treats with our easy, fun recipes. These deliciously simple ideas will also make lovely food gifts for friends and family

From mince pie fudge to Nutella truffles, big slabs of honeycomb to Turkish delight, we’ve got the best homemade chocolates and sweets right here.

Homemade chocolate recipes, as well homemade sweets, are so easy to make at home, and are are really fun activity to try with the kids. Plus, at Christmas time, home made chocolates and homemade sweets are fantastic homemade food gift ideas that will save you lots of money too if you have multiple people you need to give presents to.

From classic homemade chocolate recipes like truffles to more unusual homemade sweets like candy floss, this round up is all about good old fashioned British sweet shop favourites, so there’s sure to be something everyone will LOVE.

It’s fun to make your own treats and your homemade versions will taste so much better than the original (and make a more thoughtful gift too if you’re making them for someone else). Make homemade Jaffa cakes or homemade chocolate digestives to get everyone talking. Or go for creamy vanilla fudge or rich chocolate peppermint slices as sweets to share.

These simple recipes make a lovely gift on a small budget. And the best thing about our chocolate and sweet treats is that they can be enjoyed all year round, from birthdays to Christmas. There’s no need to stress for gift ideas when you can make these tasty bites – from white chocolate truffles to candy floss, we’ve got plenty of sweet recipes for you to try. All you need to do is buy is a gift bag or box to wrap the chocs in and you’re ready to go. We like plain brown wrappers and parcel string to give them a really old fashioned feel that will make the lucky recipients feel nostalgic.

First up are these raspberry and passion fruit pastilles in the picture above. Using only four ingredients, these sweet raspberry and passion fruit pastilles make the perfect budget food gift. Store in jars, just like you’d find them in a sweet shop!

Get the recipe: Rasberry and passion fruit pastilles