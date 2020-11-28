We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

There's still time to grab yourself some Hotel Chocolat Black Friday deals!

Hotel Chocolat Black Friday deals are still on and now is the time to buy, as they’re only available until Sunday. The famous top-tier chocolate brand doesn’t tend to reduce the prices on their delicious chocolate very often, so it’s definately worth it.

Visit Hotel Chocolat and enter the code BF15 to save a fantastic 15%.

The only tricky thing is choosing what to buy! Here are some of our favourite Hotel Chocolat Black Friday deal collections. Enjoy!

All of these collection has been reduced by 15%, that down from £22.95 to £19.51 – apart from the H Collection, down from £12.95 to £11.01.

Hotel Chocolate Black Friday: The Everything Sleekster

While it’s true that money can’t buy happiness, it can buy chocolate and for many, that’s the next best thing! This super indulgent, luxury box is the stuff that chocolate dreams are made of, as there’s 27 different chocolates to choose from and 15 different recipes. All there in a varity of milk, dark and white chocolates, they’re sure to be a winner around the dinner table at the next special occasion.

Our favourites from the collection have got to be the aptly named Dizzy Praline, along with the Eton Mess, Billionaire’s Shortbread and of course, the classic Peanut Butter and Carrot Cake. But with The Everything Sleekster being Hotel Chocolat’s most popular box, we reckon this deal won’t stick around for long…

Hotel Chocolate Black Friday: The Patisserie Sleekster



Looking for a present for the baker in the family? This one’s perfect. Along with the classic staples like Custard Tart, Lemon Cheesecake and Carrot Cake, there’s unique bakery-inspired treats to try. We love the sound of the Blondie and Brownie in particular.

It’s unlike any other chocolate box around so the cracking deal on this Hotel Chocolat Sleekster is not to be missed this Black Friday weekend.

Hotel Chocolate Black Friday: The Tipsy Alcoholic Truffles Sleekster

With so many different Hotel Chocolat boxes included in the Black Friday Day sale, across the whole range from the large Sleekster boxes to the smaller ‘H’ selections, it can be hard to choose one. Whether it’s for personal tastes or as a present, the Tipsy Alcoholic Truffles set is only for grown ups…

The selection box would make a wonderful present, with brilliant chocolates matched to the country’s favourite cocktails. There’s the Gin Truffle, Passion Fruit Margarita, Cognac and Mojito amongst the nine iconic flavours in this 27-piece box.

Hotel Chocolate Black Friday: Exuberantly Fruity Sleekster



For something a little lighter, there’s always the Hotel Chocolat Exuberantly Fruity Sleekster. We’re particularly fond of the unique Blackcurrant Bombe, Lime Baby Truffle and Apple Strudel in the collection, but with 14 different recipes included in the box it’s really difficult to choose a favourite. So luckily with this Black Friday discount this year, there’s no need to pick and choose!

Hotel Chocolate Black Friday: Milky Road To Caramel Sleekster



The final selection box up for a bargain this Black Friday is the silky smooth Milky Road to Caramel Sleekster. Complete with an autumn sleeve, it’s the number one treat for the colder months. We’re particularly looking forward to getting into the box for the Salted Caramel, Pecan Praline, Butterscotch chocolates but there are so many delicious ones in there, it’s going to be hard to keep our hands off until Christmas.

While the other chocolate boxes are bursting with flavours and unique textures, this in Hotel Chocolat’s own words, is their features 30 of their “mellowest recipes”. So it’s the ideal one to go for if you’re shopping for that hard-to-buy-for friend or a fussy relative, as there’s nothing not to like about this box.

Hotel Chocolate Black Friday: The Tipsy Truffles H-Box





For some, 30 different chocolates in HUGE variety of recipes is a little too much. So taking down a notch is the Truffles H-boxes, coming in the Tipsy Truffles and Milky Road to Caramel this Black Friday for more modest discount. But when it comes to the holidays, every little counts!

There are so many amazing deals to be had on luxury chocolates during Black Friday weekend, there really is no better time than now to snap up these incredible bargains.