Food hack: How to hull strawberries with a straw

Ever wondered how you can hull a lot of strawberries in a very short amount of time? Well, straws at the ready! This fun and fruity (see what we did there) food hack is going to change the way you prepare strawberries forever.

All it takes is a drinking straw and a little wrist action and you’ve got yourself a successful food hack – or even party trick that you can show off to your friends and family. For this hack, you will need a straw (preferably a plastic one but we’ve gone for a fancy paper one just so it looks the part) and a whole load of strawberries with their green stalks on.

Hold the straw in one hand and the strawberry in the other. Place the straw at the bottom of the strawberry and gently push through, aiming for the green leaves at the top.

The leaves and stalk should pop out in one push and ta-dah! You’ve just hulled a strawberry. Repeat and repeat and repeat and repeat until you’ve hulled the whole punnet and then eat away.

If you want to take this strawberry hulling hack to the next level, grab a sandwich bag and fill with cream or Nutella or melted marshmallow or just something extra gooey. Snip a small corner of the bag and pipe whatever filling you’ve decided on, into the centre of each strawberry.

Now there’s a food hack you’ll want to shout about. Eat in one mouthful and repeat.