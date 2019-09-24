Food hack: How to make hot chocolate with real chocolate

Like hot chocolate? Well, you’re going to love this quick and easy food hack. We’ve cracked how to make the perfect cup of hot chocolate with only two ingredients (and one of them is NOT cocoa powder!) - and in just minutes too!

With this delicious recipe showing you how to make hot chocolate, you’ll always have a go-to recipe for when you need a sweet fix.

Nothing beats a lovely cup of hot chocolate. Topped with cream, marshmallows or sprinkled with hundred and thousands, a hot chocolate has to be one of our favourite late night treats – especially at the weekends!

Now, if you get to the cupboard and realise you’re out of cocoa powder, you’ve got another option – as long as you’ve got your favourite chocolate bar in the house! This simple hack shows you how easy it is to turn your favourite bar of chocolate (yes, a whole bar!) into a luxurious cup of rich hot chocolate.

How to make hot chocolate:

All you have to do with this how to make hot chocolate recipe is warm some milk on the hob or in the microwave and add in pieces of your chocolate bar.

Stir, stir and stir again and you’ve got yourself one mouth-watering mug of silky, classic hot chocolate. You want the mixture to be a liquid texture, rather than chocolate you can eat, so add more milk in if needed.

You’ll never look at the powder mix the same way again!

This food hack is one for chocoholics but certainly not for those on a diet. It’s a real treat. If you’d prefer not to use a whole chocolate bar, we’d recommend adding a couple of squares of your chocolate to the milk mixture and tasting as you go along. The more chocolate you add, the richer your hot chocolate will be.

The kids are going to seriously love this mouth-watering hot chocolate trick!

If you want to make this recipe a little safer for kids – so they can help you make it, we’d recommend swapping the stage of warming the milk on the hob to in the microwave instead. Once your milk is warm add the chocolate and stir. If your chocolate needs a little more help melting, pop back into the microwave and heat in 10 seconds bursts until the chocolate and milk has combined.

Enjoy!