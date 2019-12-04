We asked celebrity chef Theo Randall to share his secrets for how to make pasta dough in the easiest way and he happily obliged.

There’s a myth surrounding the question of how to make pasta in the best way, that it’s somehow a tricky recipe. Here Theo shows you how to make pasta quickly in a food processor, bringing together the core ingredients of flour and eggs. Theo uses egg yolks as well as whole eggs for a richer, silkier pasta dough that has a gorgeous colour too. Using the freshest, best-quality eggs will ensure you get the best finish on your pasta, in terms of both taste and colour.

The beauty of making your own pasta dough is that you can then cut it and make it into any shape you like, from lasagne sheets to ravioli squares. Once you’ve mastered the basic recipe you can experiment with how you serve it. One of our favourite ways to serve fresh pasta is just to stir through some butter, pepper and Parmesan cheese after it has been cooked – simple but so delicious. Another classic is to pair this beautiful homemade pasta with a fresh tomato sauce for a quick comfort food fix.

Ingredients