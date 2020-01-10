Food hack: How to peel ginger with a spoon

Are you ready to have your mind blown by this amazing food hack? Watch how easy it is to peel ginger with a spoon. Yes, a spoon! In just a few seconds, you can have a perfectly peeled piece of ginger ready to add to stir-fries or grate into your favourite cake batter.

This mind-boggling food hack is going to make you look at a spoon in a whole different way and will cut down on waste, allowing you to make the most of your piece of ginger without having to throw away the nobbly bits that are hard to cut around.

If you’ve ever cut yourself peeling ginger with a knife, or have found you’ve cut off more ginger than peel, you’re not the only one. Swap that knife for a spoon instead and watch how much easier it is to get peeling. They’ll be no more sore fingers and you’ll get every piece of peel off without any waste.

All you need for this nifty food hack is a spoon and some ginger. Hold the ginger in one hand and the spoon in the other.

Face the spoon towards your body and grate towards you. Slowly but surely, the skin of the ginger will begin to peel off – just like magic. Keep going until you’ve got a fresh piece of ginger with no waste.

It really doesn’t take long to perfect this hack and once you’ve mastered it, you’ll be sharing your epic spooning with friends and family.