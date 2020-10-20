We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Steaming a pudding is pretty simple once you know how. Follow our easy guide for steaming your Christmas pudding or favourite pud in no time.

Learn how to steam a pudding with our step-by-step video, which shows how to line a pudding basin, how to create a pleat and tie it securely before steaming it in a large pan.

Use this method for any of our steamed pudding recipes or your Christmas pudding when the time comes! Steaming a pudding is not as hard as you may think. It’s all about making sure you have the right equipment when it comes to doing it.

What you will need to steam a pudding

Your steamed pudding mixture ready in a pudding basin

A sheet of baking paper that’s larger than the pudding basin rim

A knob of butter, for greasing

A sheet of foil

Kitchen string

A large pan with a lid

A trivet set, an upturned saucer or a roll of scrunched foil – anything to keep the pudding basin off the base of the pan

Top tips for steaming a pudding

Make sure the waiter is halfway up the side of the bowl when its in the saucepan for steaming. This will make sure your pudding cook properly.

To test if the pudding is cooked insert a skewer, piercing the foil and paper. Wiggle the skewer to make the foil and paper hole a bit bigger than the skewer and pull out. If the skewer comes out clean the pud is coked, if not pop back in and carry on cooking for another 10-20 mins at a time.

You’ll be glad to know that you can’t really overcooked a steamed pudding. We wouldn’t recommend steaming any longer than half hour to an hour after the time suggested on the recipe. The pudding won’t dry out but other ingredients may become spoilt if overcooked.