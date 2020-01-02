Learn how to make cake pops with this basic cake pops recipe from baking queen Molly Bakes. Cake pops are a baking trend that is just not going away and if you've avoided making them because you think they're too hard, think again!

Our step-by-step picture guide shows you just how easy it is to make perfect cake pops at home. Perfect for parties, weddings or afternoon tea, cake pops are fun to eat and easy to decorate and adapt to suit the occasion.

You can either make the cake and buttercream from scratch or use slightly stale or shop-bought cake to make cake pops – they’re a great way to use up any leftover cake that might be past its best.

Once you have mastered how to make cake pops, you can adapt the flavours, colours and the designs – the world’s your cake pop oyster! Some people choose to decorate their cake pops just with thick icing or chocolate, but you can make yours exciting by adding sprinkles, piped icing, or edible stickers – whatever you decide!

Cake pops make for a brilliant present or for a special occasion – nothing brightens up a baby shower or a children’s party more than fun cake pops.

Make sure you know how you’re decorating your cake pops before you get started. If you’re adding sprinkles, make sure to pop them on before the candy coating has set – however, if you’re piping some icing on, you’ll want to make sure it’s all dried before you start decorating.

Makes: 20

Takes: Around 1 hour if making the cake from scratch

Basic cake pops ingredients

Vanilla cake:

120g unsalted butter, softened

150g unrefined caster sugar

1tsp vanilla extract

2 free range eggs, at room temperature

180g self-raising flour

4tbsp milk, at room temperature

Vanilla cream cheese frosting:

80g unsalted butter, softened

40g cream cheese, softened

200g icing sugar, sifted

1tsp vanilla extract

You will also need:

400g (1 bag) of candy melts – we’ve used white chocolate, but you could use milk or dark chocolate or even coloured candy melts instead!

Vegetable oil

Lollipop sticks

Taken from Cake Pops by Molly Bakes (Square Peg; £15)

How to make cake pops: