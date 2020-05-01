Make these cute little bunting cupcakes by following our step-by-step picture recipe. Our cupcake queen Victoria Threader demonstrates how to make bunting for your cupcakes in two different ways.
Perfect for parties, Jubilee or VE Day celebrations, or any birthday bash!
Ingredients for bunting cupcakes
- 1x batch of cupcakes
- ½ a batch of buttercream
- 150g white fondant
- 35g coloured fondant. 5g for each colour of bunting.
Step 1
Bake your cupcakes and cool them in the tin for 10 minutes before cooling them completely on a wire rack. Once completely cool, spread the buttercream on the tops of the cupcakes avoiding icing right up to the paper cases as it can sometimes squish over the sides if you do.
Step 2
Roll the white fondant out to 2mm thick and cut 12 x 68mm (about 12g each) circles for the tops.
Step 3
Lay the fondant circles over the iced cupcakes and smooth the edges with the tips of your fingers.
Step 4
Colour your fondant with your chosen food colour paste or use ready coloured fondant.
Step 5
There are a couple of ways to make bunting. The first is to cut a 1cm wide strip of coloured fondant and use the markings on your board or a ruler to cut even triangles.
Step 6
The other way is if you have a star cutter, approximately 4cm wide. Roll the coloured fondant out to 2mm thick and cut a star shape, then using a sharp knife cut the points off. This ensures all the bunting is the same size and is quite a quick way of making them too.
Step 7
Using the water brush stick the triangles on the tops of the cupcakes to make the bunting.
Step 8
Roll long thin sausages for the bunting string and with the water brush stick along the top of the triangles.
Step 9
Your cupcakes are now ready to be served.