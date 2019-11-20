Chocolate finger Christmas cake

Latest Stories
Our chocolate Christmas cake is a delicious chocolate cake depicting a festive nativity scene. This chocolate Christmas cake is perfect for Christmas parties, or for doing some festive baking with kids. they’ll love covering it in chocolate fingers and helping to dot around the cute little figures. The nativity scene makes this chocolate Christmas cake a real centrepiece. It is so easy to make, but gives really impressive and eye-catching results.
Ingredients
For the cake:
- 3 x 180g packs dark chocolate broken into squares
- 525g unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 525g golden caster sugar
- 14 large eggs
- 375g self-raising flour
- 125g cocoa
- 200ml milk
You will need:
- Multi-size Cake Pan divided into two 25 x 15cm greased and lined. Or use two 20cm square tins
To decorate:
- 400g jar Lotus Biscoff Smooth Spread
- 400g jar chocolate spread
- 3 x 228g packets milk chocolate finger biscuits
- bronze rainbow dust edible glitter
- bronze crunch sprinkles
- nativity figures, made from a coloured fondant icing
- 10 straws
- gold glitter star cake toppers
Step 2
To assemble the cake, if you have used 2 square tins, trim off 5cm along the length of each cake to make a rectangular stable shape (the trimmings are not needed). Take the shallower cake and use a bread knife to cut off 2 triangles – 1 from each side – to create a large triangular roof.
Step 3
Put the deeper cake on to a cake board and trim the top off to level it. Push in a series of straws into the chocolate cake, trimming the ends so that they show 1cm above the cake (this will help support the cake and roof). Spread a generous layer of the Biscoff spread around the sides of the deeper cake.
Step 4
Spoon chocolate spread into a piping bag and pipe over the top of the base cake. Gently press triangular roof on the top of the base. Spread the roof with the remaining Biscoff spread.
Step 5
Arrange the chocolate finger biscuits around the sides of the base cake. Cut chocolate fingers to cover the roof ends and press on. Finish by arranging the chocolate fingers on the roof. Sprinkle a little bronze glitter rainbow dust on the roof and the bronze crunch pieces around the stable. Push in 1 or more gold star cake topper into the top of the stable.
Shape and decorate Jesus, Mary, Joseph, kings and an angel with coloured fondant icing or use shop-bought clay dough figures to stand in front of the stable.