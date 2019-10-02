We all love shopping for our annual Christmas tree (find one at your local Christmas tree farm, or rent one for a more eco-friendly option), but have you ever considered popping a edible one in top of a cake instead?!

These lovely little Christmas tree cake decorations will look festively gorgeous on top of any Christmas cupcakes. The kids will love them!

There’s nothing more festive than the sight of Christmas trees and now you can have them on whatever you bake this season. Our clever baker Victoria Threader has made these ones really easy so they’re perfect way to get creative this Christmas whether you’re a novices or an experts.

Ingredients

95g green modelling paste

35g chocolate fondant

Various sprinkles

Edible gold food pen

2 tbsp royal icing powder mixed with a few drops of water for the ‘glue’

