We all love shopping for our annual Christmas tree (find one at your local Christmas tree farm, or rent one for a more eco-friendly option), but have you ever considered popping a edible one in top of a cake instead?!
These lovely little Christmas tree cake decorations will look festively gorgeous on top of any Christmas cupcakes. The kids will love them!
There’s nothing more festive than the sight of Christmas trees and now you can have them on whatever you bake this season. Our clever baker Victoria Threader has made these ones really easy so they’re perfect way to get creative this Christmas whether you’re a novices or an experts.
Ingredients
- 95g green modelling paste
- 35g chocolate fondant
- Various sprinkles
- Edible gold food pen
- 2 tbsp royal icing powder mixed with a few drops of water for the ‘glue’
Step 1
To make the stars, mix 5g of chocolate fondant and 5g of modelling paste together, roll to 4mm thick and cut 6 stars. Leave them to dry for an hour or so and then paint gold, with a gold edible paint pen.
Step 2
To make the trees, divide the green modelling paste into 6. Roll each piece into a long thin sausage, you can use your hands but if you have a fondant smoother this will help you get a more even shape.
Step 3
Once you have a length of 40 cm, roll one end into a spiral, then add another layer until you have 6 layers, making each layer a little smaller every time. Using a water brush will help the layers stick.
Step 4
To decorate, mix 2 tbsp of royal icing sugar with a few drops of water to make a thick paste. Add the paste to a small piping bag (or sandwich bag) and snip a tiny hole in the end, twisting the bag at the top of the icing.
Step 5
Add the finished toppers to your cakes.