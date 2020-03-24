We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Follow our step-by-step recipe to make this impressive Easter bunny cake. The kids are going to love this Easter bunny cake, which is made with a classic Victoria sponge and pieced together like a puzzle to create the 3D effect. Decorated with buttercream piped through a special nozzle to make ‘fur’, this Easter cake is sure to be centre of attention come Easter Sunday. Make this cake the day before you want to eat it so it has plenty of time to cool and set before you serve. This cake will take around 1hr to assemble and decorate so make sure you leave plenty of time to perfect it. This recipe shows you how to make a cake from scratch but if you’d like to save time how about using a shop-bought cake instead.

Ingredients

For this Easter recipe you will need:

250g butter

250g sugar

250g self raising flour

1tsp vanilla bean paste

4 medium eggs

½ jar good quality raspberry jam

For the buttercream:

250g unsalted butter

200g icing sugar

100g royal icing sugar

1½ tsp vanilla bean paste

2 tbsp boiling water

lavender colour food paste

For decoration: