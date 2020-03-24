We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
Follow our step-by-step recipe to make this impressive Easter bunny cake. The kids are going to love this Easter bunny cake, which is made with a classic Victoria sponge and pieced together like a puzzle to create the 3D effect. Decorated with buttercream piped through a special nozzle to make ‘fur’, this Easter cake is sure to be centre of attention come Easter Sunday. Make this cake the day before you want to eat it so it has plenty of time to cool and set before you serve. This cake will take around 1hr to assemble and decorate so make sure you leave plenty of time to perfect it. This recipe shows you how to make a cake from scratch but if you’d like to save time how about using a shop-bought cake instead.
Ingredients
For this Easter recipe you will need:
- 250g butter
- 250g sugar
- 250g self raising flour
- 1tsp vanilla bean paste
- 4 medium eggs
- ½ jar good quality raspberry jam
For the buttercream:
- 250g unsalted butter
- 200g icing sugar
- 100g royal icing sugar
- 1½ tsp vanilla bean paste
- 2 tbsp boiling water
- lavender colour food paste
For decoration:
- 1 large marshmallow
- 2 blue jelly beans
- dried spaghetti
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 160C/gas mark 3 and grease and line two 8 inch tins. Add all the cake ingredients to a large bowl and mix until smooth. Divide the mix between the tins and bake in the oven for about 25 minutes depending on your oven.
Remove from the oven and cool in the tins for 10 minutes before cooling completely on wire racks. When the cakes are completely cool, wrap them tightly in cling film and place in the freezer for 1 hour.
To make the buttercream, beat the softened butter until light and fluffy. Sieve the icing sugar and push it into the butter with a spatula. Then add the vanilla and boiling water and beat until smooth (about 8 minutes). If you like, you can whiten the buttercream slightly by adding a touch of lavender coloured food colour paste. Just add a touch at a time on the end of a cocktail stick.
Step 2
After the hour is up, remove the cake from the freezer and cut one in half. Add a generous amount of jam and sandwich the two together.
Step 3
Spread a touch of buttercream onto a plate and stand the cake like this. Cut a quarter of the sponge in half and using the jam as glue, stick the legs and feet to the sides.
Step 4
Sandwich 2 quarters together with jam for the head and trim to the desired size. Add 2 squares for the front feet too.
Step 5
Give the whole cake a thin layer of buttercream.
Step 6
Add a grass nozzle to a piping bag and pipe the 'fur' all over the cake.
Step 7
Cut the ears off the band or cut them out from card and with strong tape, attach cocktail sticks to the back of the ears.
Step 8
Push the ears into the top of the head. Use jelly beans for the face and a large white marshmallow for the tail and the dried spaghetti for the whiskers.
Step 9
To finish, add chocolate eggs and Easter sweets around the edge of the cake. Your cake is now ready to serve. Happy Easter!