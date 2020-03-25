How to carve a roast chicken

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Learn the best way to carve a roast chicken with no mess or waste. Our easy step-by-step method and video will make sure you get the most meat from your chicken, which means that one chicken can go a lot further.

A roast chicken is the centrepiece of a traditional roast dinner, perfect for feeding the whole family on the day and afterwards, when you can make the most of the leftovers (and save you cooking again!). Carving the roat chicken properly means everyone will get a good piece with their roast dinner, but also makes it easier to use the leftovers afterwards – and means that nothing ends up in the bin.

You’ll need a sharp knife and a firm grip, but with this method you can make sure you get every part of meat off your roast chicken.

Leftover bones are great for making stock or gravy too, so once you’ve removed all the meat, place the bones and carcass into a large pot on the hob with plenty of water and simmer for a few hours. The rich, flavour-packed stock can be frozen and used in recipes such as stews or risotto, or can be used to make homemade gravy.

It really is easy to carve a roast chicken. Follow our step-by-step method for perfect chicken pieces every time.

Ingredients