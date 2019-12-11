Learn how to carve a turkey with our simple step-by-step guide. Carving a turkey has never been easier.
Knowing how to carve a turkey is easy once you know how – even when the pressure is on and you’re doing the honours at the Christmas table.
Simply follow our step-by-step guide and those dinner plates will be filled before you know it.
Ingredients
All you need is a sumptuous roast turkey! Once you’ve bought your bird, use one of our delicious roast turkey recipes to cook it to perfection. Then, you’re ready to carve!
Step 1
Place the cooked turkey on the board and steady with a carving fork. With a sharp knife, cut the skin between the thigh and breast.
Step 2
Bend the thigh outwards and cut straight through the hipjoint, removing the whole leg.
To separate the thigh meat from the drumstick, hold the drumstick by the knuckle end with a piece of kitchen paper.
Slice firmly downwards between the thigh and the leg, twisting the knife to cut through the joint.
Next carve thin slices from the thigh and place meat onto the warmed serving platter. Repeat with other thigh.
Step 3
For the drumsticks, these can be placed on the serving platter to serve whole or the meat can be sliced as follows.
Hold the drumstick vertically at the knuckle end with a piece of kitchen paper. Carve the meat and skin from one side of the drumstick along the line of thebone.
Cut through the corner of the breast toward the wing.
Move the wing away from the breast to locate the wing joint and cut through.
Place on to the platter, this is one serving. Roll leg over and repeat carving again along the bone.
Step 4
If stuffing has been used, slice a triangle shaped hole large enough in the neck cavity to remove all the stuffing.
Then thinly slice and place on the platter to be served with the meat.
If there is any stuffing left in the turkey, simply scoop it out with a spoon and place in a bowl to serve separately.
Step 5
Place each slice on to the platter as it is carved. And there you have it! A perfectly sliced turkey.