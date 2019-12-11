Learn how to cook red cabbage with our easy step-by-step red cabbage recipe.

Knowing how to cook red cabbage will bring out its natural sweetness and give a mild sweet and sour dish which is delicious served with roast pork, baked gammon, venison or duck.Most types of cabbage are best cooked quickly but red cabbage, a winter vegetable, comes into it’s own when slow cooked with apples, spices, dried fruit and a little wine or cider vinegar.

Red cabbage is the perfect accompaniment to a Christmas turkey or Boxing Day ham and is a great recipe to make ahead and either keep in the fridge for a couple of days or to freeze for up to a month. Sometimes when cooking red cabbage the colour turns blue, if this happens simply add a little lemon juice or vinegar to restore the red colour.

Red cabbage is also delicious eaten raw, cut into thin shreds and mix with celery, apple and walnuts for a fresh winter slaw with crunch which is perfect with burgers, ribs and jacket potatoes.

It’s also a traditional vegetable for pickling, thinly sliced and steeped in pickling vinegar, the colour and flavour really helps to pep up cold meats and cheese. When buying red cabbage choose one that is firm with bright leaves. It should keep in the fridge for about 2 weeks. Before learning how to cook red cabbage, prepare it by removing the outer leaves and cutting it in half from top to stalk, not round the middle. Cut in half again, remove the centre white stalk and then thinly slice the cabbage or shred in a food processor.

Ingredients