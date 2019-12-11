Roast parsnips are a delicious accompaniment to any roast, and you can learn how to roast and cook parsnips the right way with our simple recipe.

Sweet and delicious with any meal, here’s how to cook roast parsnips in the most full and flavoursome way.

In season from September to March, it is said that the best flavoured parsnips are those that have been left in the ground until after the first frosts. Choose small to medium-sized parsnips if possible, as large ones tend to be tough and fibrous in the middle.

Generally you can cook parsnips just as you would potatoes, peel (or just scrub baby ones), halve, quarter or cut into chunks and then boil, roast or mash. Using a mixture of half potatoes and half parsnips in many dishes works really well too, particularly mash. Classic potato dishes such as Potato Dauphinoise, thinly sliced potatoes layered and baked with garlic and cream and topped with Gruyere cheese is delicious made with parsnips. Rosti cakes using par-boiled coarsely grated parsnips instead of potatoes is a winner too.

Parsnips go well with most foods, particularly roast meat, sausages and game. To balance their sweetness, cook them with spices such as fresh chilli, harissa paste or curry paste – this works well for roasting and for soups. To enhance their sweetness, coat them in honey and mustard which will caramelise during roasting for extra stickiness. And for added richness and smoothness mash with butter, cream and black pepper for a luxury cottage pie topping.

How to cook roast parsnips

Ingredients