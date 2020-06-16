Trending:

How to cook runner beans

Runner beans have a bad rep, but when in season and prepared well they are something rather special.
Rose Fooks Rose Fooks
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Everything you need to know about preparing and cooking runner beans, plus ten of our favourite recipes using them.

    Here are our top tips and ideas to make the most of these brilliant beans.

    Runner beans have a short season. In the UK runner beans are in season from July until September. And, as any keen gardener will know, they taste even better when you grow your own.

    When buying runner beans select young small pods that are still firm. The old ones can be stringy and tough and not very nice to eat. Fresh beans will still have a snap when broken. They keep well in the fridge for 3-4 days.

    How to prepare and cook runner beans

    Wash the beans then top and tail and string. To top and tail cut off a couple of mm from each end of the bean. Then use a peeler or knife to strip off the stringy edges.

    Cut the beans into either oblique shapes by chopping diagonally, or cut lengthways three or four time, to create long strips. To make this task easier you can use a bean slicer tool to do this.

    If you have lots of beans to prepair it can be faster to hold the blade of a small knife between your thumb and top of your forefinger. Pinch the top of the bean against the knife and twist your hand to snap the pointy top of the bean. This way the top will stay attached to any stringy bits and you can peel them off.

    You can boil or steam runner beans.

    To boil: bring a pan of salted water to the boil. Add the prepaired beans and cook until tender, about 5 – 10 mins.

    To steam: steaming runner beans will take longer, about 20 mins. Add them to a steaming basket with the lid on the pan.

    To stiry fry: you can also stir fry runner beans or add to stews are casseroles.

    How to freeze runner beans

    Runner beans are seasonal and often tricky to get hold of out of season. So storing beans in the freezer is a great way to ensure that you have a supply all year round.

    We recommend washing and cutting the runnern beans, then blanching for 3 mins in boiling water. Freeze the cooled beans in a freezer bag. The frozen beans will keep well for about three months.

    You can cook the prepared beans from frozen. Just add to boiling water, bring back to the boil, and cook until tender (about 5 mins).

    For more advice read our guide on the best way to freeze foods, including vegetables, meats, cakes and other items.

    Our top 10 runner bean recipes

    Make the most of these seasonal beauties with these top 10 runner bean recipes.

    Bowl of runner beans and peas with a spoon in.
    This is an image 1 of 10

    Greens with miso dressing

    This is a delicious Asian inspired side dish. The dressing uses miso paste to boost the flavours of the greens. When out of season we recommend using frozen runner beans and
    peas.
    Or swap the runner beans for green beans.

    Get the recipe: Greens with miso dressing recipe

    Sausage bake in a dish with a spoon
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 2 of 10

    Simple and delicious sausage bake

    A sausage bake is always a hit. This is a popular recipe on the Good to Know website. It has over 200 reviews. The ingredients are relativity cheap, plus you bung it all in one dish, so you save on the washing up too!

    Get the recipe: Sausage bake recipe

    Stir fry vegtables inclusing carrots and runner beans in a pan
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 3 of 10

    Quick and easy five veg stir-fry

    Good to Know Food Writer Jessica Ransom favours this method of cooking runner beans; she loves to stir-fry them as they keep their nice crunchy texture. Jessica suggests “using them instead of Tenderstem broccoli and season with chilli, garlic and soy”.
    Try this simple five veg stir-fry recipe, it’s bursting with green veggie goodness.

    Get the recipe: Five veg stir-fry

    We love this hearty salad that can be served warm or cool. Perfect as an easy but impressive side dish. The dressing contains roasted cumin seeds and mild green chilli for a warming kick. Get the recipe: Slimming World mixed summer bean salad recipe
    This is an image 4 of 10

    Slimming World mixed summer bean salad

    We love this hearty salad that can be served warm or cool. Perfect as an easy but impressive side dish. The dressing contains roasted cumin seeds and mild green chilli for a warming kick.

    Get the recipe: Slimming World mixed summer bean salad recipe

    Belly pork with green bean tapenade
    This is an image 5 of 10

    Pork belly and tapenade

    This dish really is a tasty treat. It’s a little time consuming to make, but worth the effort as the result is absolutely delicious. The runner beans are a lovely fresh flavour addition to cut through the fattiness of the pork.

    Get the recipe: Belly pork with green bean tapenade recipe

    Pan-fried buttery plaice
    This is an image 6 of 10

    Buttery pan-fried plaice

    Plaice is a delicious delicate fish, often overlooked. It’s best, as it is here, doused in oodles of glorious butter sauce. It’s simple and quick to cook.

    Get the recipe: Buttery plaice recipe

    Blue plate with Runner beans really lend themselves to being in salads. They have a lovely crunch and brilliant vibrant colour. Get the recipe: Runner bean and tenderstem broccoli salad
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 7 of 10

    Runner bean and Tenderstem broccoli salad

    Runner beans really lend themselves to being in salads. They have a lovely crunch and brilliant vibrant colour.

    Get the recipe: Runner bean and tenderstem broccoli salad

    Noodels, summer vegtables and eggs on a plate
    This is an image 8 of 10

    Fresh summer vegetable noodles

    An easy-peasy noodle dish that makes the most of the best seasonal summer ingredients.

    Get the recipe: Summer vegetable spaghetti recipe

    Chicken and penne on a plate
    This is an image 9 of 10

    Slimming World’s garlic and thyme chicken with vegetable penne

    Another yummy speedy pasta courtesy of Slimming World. This is a great option if you are working on reducing your calorie intake. It’s low fat and ready in 20 mins.

    Get the recipe: Slimming World’s garlic and thyme chicken with vegetable penne recipe

    Balsamic lamb chops with minted beans
    Image credit: TI Media
    This is an image 10 of 10

    Balsamic lamb chops with minted beans

    All the classic flavours make for the ultimate Sunday roast dinner recipe.
    Mint is sublime with peas and beans, as it amplifies their gorgeous beany flavour and adds a lovely freshness to this dish.

    Get the recipe: Balsamic lamb chops with minted beans recipe