How to make an omelette should be one of the first things anyone learns in the kitchen.

With a box of eggs in the fridge you really have got a fast, healthy, cheap and easy meal at your fingertips.

Omelettes are so quick and easy to make you can be tucking into a satisfying hot meal within 5 minutes of cracking the first egg.

At their simplest omelettes are just eggs beaten with a little water or milk, salt and pepper, but to these basics you can add all sorts of different ingredients. They’re perfect for using up leftover vegetables, ham, bacon, cheese, herbs, in fact any little bits you have in the fridge can be used in an omelette. We love these tasty omelette fillings and recipes.

Because you can make an omelette so quickly they’re great for a speedy breakfast as well lunch or dinner. Simply serve with crusty bread or chips and salad for a larger meal.

The freshest eggs will always make the best omelette. Buy eggs stamped with the Lion Quality Mark, this means they have been produced to the highest standards of food safety. If the eggs you have do not have a ‘best before’ date and you want to check their freshness place them in a bowl of cold water. If the egg sinks it is fresh, if it floats it means it has a larger air sack at the base of the shell which means that it’s older.

For the best flavour cook your omelette in a little melted foaming butter, this will also give the omelette a lovely golden colour, but olive oil or cold pressed rapeseed oil will also give a good flavour too.

Follow these simple steps to making a classic plain omelette and then add your own fillings and toppings. We’ve given some ideas below to get you started.

How to make an omelette

Ingredients