Easy bread recipe: How to bake a perfect loaf of bread

Few things in life are more comforting and delicious than a warm, freshly baked loaf of bread...

Few things in life are more comforting than a big old freshly baked loaf of bread. To make it even easier to make one, we give you: our easy bread recipe.

What’s more, you’ll also get to enjoy the lovely loaf with the satisfying knowledge that you baked it all on your own – because if you’re learning a valuable new skill in the process, then you best believe that tasting your creation will be a 100 per cent guilt-free affair.

With this step-by-step easy bread recipe you’ll have a tasty and delicious white loaf ready in moments. It only takes 40 mins to bake in the oven, and will fill your home with a warming smell you won’t be able to resist.

Triple tested in the Woman’s Weekly kitchen, this bread recipe is sure to impress.

Also perfect for beginners, the prep for this recipe takes approximately 1hr 10 mins which includes time for the dough to rise.

This large loaf will produce between 10-12 slices depending on how thick you slice it.

The loaf will also last up to 1 month in the freezer so there’s no need for waste. Toast it or just simply smother in butter, this tasty homemade bread is spongy on the inside and crisp and golden on the outside.

Easy bread recipe: ingredients

500g white strong plain flour

7g sachet easy-bake/fast-action yeast

1 level teaspoon salt

2 tbsp sunflower oil

Water spray

To make bread rolls:

Beaten egg, for glaze

Assorted toppings, eg, poppy or sesame seeds and salt flakes

Whether you’ve been invited to a dinner party, an afternoon tea affair, a girls night in or are just simply feeling bored and want to flex your baking muscles as well as learning a new skill, this recipe is all you need and more.