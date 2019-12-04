This rhubarb crumble recipe shows you how to make rhubarb crumble with a simple step-by-step picture guide, which is perfect for beginners. If you’ve never made a crumble before or want to perfect your crumble baking skills, this recipe for rhubarb crumble is sure to make the whole process easy for you.
This rhubarb crumble recipe has a light porridge oat and butter topping which makes a golden coat over the sweet juicy rhubarb underneath. It’s one of our all time rhubarb recipes favourite because it’s so versatile. You’ll love it as an afternoon treat on rainy Sunday or as an easy but still indulgent dessert after a family meal. The kids will love it too and it even counts towards their five-a-day, so it’s a healthy finish to any meal.
This moreish crumble is quick and simple to make – only takes 45 mins to cook and is well worth the wait. Plus you don’t have to worry about it once it’s in the oven. Packed with a tangy rhubarb filling, it’s perfect to serve after a Sunday roast, with custard for an even more indulgent dessert. You can experiment with different fruit fillings like apples and blackberry or other fruits that would make fantastic winter warmer desserts. Cook the apple the same way as the rhubarb but reduce the time for the blackberries as they’re much softer and will cook quicker.
If you want to cheat and save some time, buy already-made rhubarb crumble filling instead of cooking the rhubarb from fresh. This option might not have as much flavour but if you’re in a hurry it’s an easier way to make a rhubarb crumble.
Rhubarb is in season from early to mid-spring (from around April) until September, which means we get quite a long window to use it in desserts like delicious rhubarb crumble. Forced rhubarb is sold from January, but despite being very fragile, it’s still perfect for baking.
Ingredients for making a rhubarb crumble
Serves 4-5
- 500g rhubarb
- 100g caster sugar
- Finely grated zest and juice of 1 orange
For the topping:
- 100g plain flour
- 100g porridge oats
- 100g butter, at room temperature
- 4 tbsp demerara sugar
- Custard or cream, to serve
Step 1
Set the oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5. Cut the rhubarb into short lengths and place in a dish. Sprinkle over the sugar and orange zest. Spoon over the orange juice and stir.
Step 2
Tip the topping ingredients into a bowl and use your fingertips to work them together until well mixed.
Step 3
Break the mixture into chunks and scatter over the rhubarb. Put the dish on a baking sheet (in case any juices leak out) and cook in the centre of the oven for about 45 mins, or until the crumble is lightly golden and the fruit softened. Serve hot with custard or cream.