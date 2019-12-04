Royal icing is as impressive as it is tasty - and this brilliant recipe is as easy as they come!

Learn how to make royal icing with this simple and easy step-by-step recipe. Royal icing is much easier to make than you may think – perfect for big cakes!

Royal icing is made from icing sugar beaten with egg whites to make a smooth paste. It is used for covering wedding cakes and Christmas cakes and you can create either a smooth flat finish or a swirled peaked finish.

When the icing dries it becomes firm and hard, but for a slightly softer finish that is easier to cut you can add a little glycerine to the mixture. Once a fruit cake is covered in marzipan and royal icing it can be kept for years if stored in a cardboard box (not an airtight container) in a cool place.

Royal icing can be piped into dots, rosettes, swirls, loops and lines using different piping nozzles, and is also used for piping names and messages onto cakes. Allow the iced cake to dry and harden for 1-2 days before adding a piped decoration so that any mistakes can be easily scraped off. For piping do not add glycerine to the icing.

When colouring royal icing use gel pastes rather than liquid colourings, very sparingly as they are very strong, as they won’t change the consistency of the mixture. When working with royal icing keep it covered with a damp tea towel or cling film to prevent a crust forming. Any leftovers can be kept in the fridge in an airtight container for up to a week. Before using, allow it to come to room temperature and stir well.

When learning how to make royal icing, always remember to cover a rich fruit cake with marzipan before icing, as this seals the moisture into the cake and will prevent the icing from staining.

If you don’t want to use raw egg whites you can buy packs of royal icing sugar which you just mix with water following the packet instructions.

This recipe makes enough icing to cover a 20cm round cake.

Ingredients