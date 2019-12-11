Learn how to make sausage rolls from scratch with this easy 3-ingredient recipe. Everybody loves a freshly baked homemade sausage roll, plump, golden, and warm fresh from the over.

Here’s how to make sausage rolls that taste absolutely delicious, warm and fresh from the oven. They’re perfect for parties, picnics and afternoon snacks.

Homemade sausage rolls can be so much nicer than anything you can buy in the shops because you can be sure that they’re good quality if you buy the best ingredients you can afford. You can use either sausage meat or buy good quality sausages for a butcher or supermarket meat counter.

For a sausage roll with a twist, try pork and apple sausages, Italian, venison, beef or spicy cooking chorizo, which all make delicious sausage rolls. And of course, you can also make sausage rolls with vegetarian sausages.

If using plain sausage meat, add extra flavour with chopped herbs such as sage, parsley or oregano for a herby sausage roll, wholegrain mustard, grated cheese such as Cheddar or Stilton, chopped nuts or finely chopped apple.

Once brushed with egg and just before baking, you can sprinkle the pastry with sesame seeds or poppy seeds for an attractive finish. The pastry you use will depend on the time you have.

We’ve used ready-made shortcrust pastry to make these sausage rolls extra easy but you can make your own pastry, shortcrust or rough puff, if you have more time.

Vary the size of the sausage rolls to suit the occasion. Big ones are ideal for family meals, medium-sized work for picnics and lunchboxes and bite-sized sausage rolls are perfect for parties – but make extra because everyone will come back for more!

They’re handy to keep in the freezer, so why not make double quantity and freeze some to bake another day? They can be baked from frozen; just allow 5-10 mins extra cooking time.

Ingredients: How to make sausage rolls