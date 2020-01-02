How to make the perfect scrambled eggs

Watch how easy it is to make scrambled eggs with our step-by-step video. All you’ll need is three eggs, a little milk, butter and oil and salt and pepper for seasoning, for a classic scrambled egg recipe you’ll want to use over and over again. It’s easy when you know how and with these simple instructions, they will come out perfect every time.

We just love scrambled eggs. It’s a great way of making the most of eggs and is just perfect for breakfast served on top of buttered toast, alongside a full English fry-up or topped with smoked salmon for a posh brunch.

Scrambled egg is packed full of protein which mean it’ll keep you fuller for longer and stop you snacking between meals.

Adding a dash or two of milk and whisking your eggs with a fork will make sure they’re light and fluffy when cooked. This recipe uses oil and butter to grease the pan but you can use either one or the other.

Watch how easy it is to make scrambled egg by viewing our video guide above, otherwise you can follow our simple step by step recipe below.

How to make scrambled eggs

Ingredients