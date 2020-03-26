We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This traditional spotted dick recipe is a firm family favourite that you'll want to make time and time again. Served with warm custard or thick ice cream, you just can't beat a bowl of this steaming pud.

This mouth-watering spotted dick recipe is so easy to make at home.

The spongey pudding is filled with raisins and sultanas makes us all nostalgic for retro school dinners. It’s a British dessert that’s been around for years, so if you haven’t tried one yet, now is the time to give it a go.

Learn how to make a classic spotted dick with our simple step-by-step recipe. With a soft suet sponge and sweet bursts of sultanas throughout, a traditional spotted dick is the ultimate warming pudding, best served with lashings of thick custard.

Steaming the pudding is what gives spotted dick the lovely soft texture, as it keeps the sponge moist and springy – it’s just how a old-fashioned spotted dick pudding would’ve be cooked all those years ago.

If you fancy experimenting with this classic, you could use chocolate chips instead of sultanas. Or, if you’re a fruit fan add in some extra dried cranberries or glace cherries for an even sweeter flavour.

This version of the classic recipe has been tried and tested in the Woman’s Weekly kitchen. Try it out after your next Sunday lunch…

Spotted dick: how to make the classic pudding

Ingredients

Serves: 4-6