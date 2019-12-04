This how to roast pork guide has been triple tested in the Woman’s Weekly kitchen, so you know it's going to be delicious.

This how to roast pork recipe guide is perfect for serving six people on a Sunday afternoon. This simple step-by-step recipe teaches you how to prepare and roast a whole joint of pork with mouthwatering results.

A delicious apple gravy is also made in this recipe which makes a perfect match alongside the meaty joint of pork – a tasty sweet and savoury combination.

Pork leg, shoulder or loin all make good joints for roasting. A piece of meat that’s been boned and rolled is easiest to carve and a sharp knife would never go a miss. As when roasting poultry, pierce the flesh and, if the juices run clear, the pork is cooked; if it’s still pink, it needs cooking for longer. Generally, outdoor-reared, free-range pork has a thicker layer of fat which keeps the meat more moist during cooking.

The secret of crispy crackling is to have the skin dry before cooking, so don’t oil it or baste it during cooking.

How to roast pork

Ingredients