Follow our simple step-by-step fruit scones recipe to make the perfect, traditional fruit scones every time. Serve with clotted cream, jam or treat yourself and opt for chocolate cream instead. Delicious!
Here’s how to make fruit scones in the best possible way by Andrew Gravett, The Executive Pastry at The Langham London. The Langham London was the first hotel to serve afternoon tea, so they know a thing or two about perfecting the art of the scone! This simple recipe is made from common store cupboard ingredients and is baked in just ten minutes, making it the perfect afternoon project to make with the whole family. This British teatime treat, is light and fluffy and best served warm we think. Top it with lashings of jam and cream for an authentic afternoon tea experience. This recipe serves 6-8, so is perfect for enjoying with friends.
How to make fruit scones: Ingredients list
- 250g butter
- 250g sugar
- 900g plain flour
- 41g baking powder
- 10g fine salt
- 200ml whole eggs
- 200ml milk
- 200g golden raisins
Step 1
Preheat the oven at 200C.
Put the flour and baking powder into a large chilled mixing bowl of an electric mixer. Add the cubes of butter, keeping all the ingredients as cold as possible.
Step 2
Use the beating paddle for 10-15 minutes until the mixture has a sandy texture. You can also do this with your fingers by rubbing everything together until you get the same texture. Add the sugar.
Step 3
Add the cold milk and the beaten eggs into the flour mixture.
Step 4
Mix together to a soft but not too sticky dough.
Step 5
Add the raisins and mix just until combined.
Step 6
Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured work surface and knead a few times, then gently roll to a rectangular shape of about 2cm deep.
Step 7
Cut the dough with a round cutter lightly dusted in flour and place it in a tray lined with baking paper.
Step 8
Egg wash and bake them in the oven until light golden for about 10min.
Step 9
Serve with homemade jam and clotted cream.