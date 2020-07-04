We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

“We’ve always enjoyed a gin in a tin, but our favourite grab-and-go drink has some competition,” Holly Willoughby told This Morning viewers. And we completely agree!



HUN wine in a can is now a firm favourite among the daytime TV presenters and we can confirm it tastes delicious.

And the best news? This rather swish looking little tinny costs just £2 and is available at your local Tesco. Absolute bargain!

Gone are the days when tinnies only applied to our favourite spirit and mixer combos. Now you can pick up a rather sophisticated sauvignon blanc, or bubbly rosé for picnics, barbecues or just days spent lazy in the garden.

With the heatwave set to make a return to the UK, this news couldn’t come at a better time.

What is HUN wine?

Not only stylish, affordable and delicious – this multifaceted tinned wine is also vegan and fair trade.

HUN wine in a can is available in three variations; sauvignon blanc, pale rosé and sparkling rosé.

The rosé in particular is sure to be a firm favourite with shoppers, considering that sales of rose were up a huge 400 per cent last month, according to reporting by ITV.

It’s clearly the 2020 summer drink of choice! You can buy HUN wine here.

What happened when This Morning tried HUN wine in a can?

Holly and Phil’s taste test saw them try out a variety of different tinned drinks, including:

White Claw Hard Seltzer Natural Lime 330ml, £2.50,

The Uncommon English Rosé Spritzer 250ml, £4.79

Small But Perfectly Formed Sauvignon Blanc 250ml, £2.90

Hun Rosé 250ml, £2.50

Coppola Pinot Noir 4x250ml, £22.49

Bloody Classic 250ml, £3

Pimms No1 & Lemonade, 250 ml, £1.90



HUN came out on top as a favourite across the board. Special guest and drinks tester Helen McGinn, said, “I really love this – look at the tin!

“They’ve sourced a really nice rose. It’s vegan and fair trade – it ticks all the boxes!”

“Best wine so far, I think,” said Philip Schofield.

And he’s not the only celebrity fan! Amanda Holden also loves HUN wine in a can, posting a photo of herself enjoying a tin on Instagram stories.

“I’m totally embracing cooking from scratch. Tonight it’s a Mexican and I have a vegan wine on the go, which is brand new and it’s called HUN.”