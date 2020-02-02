We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ikea has announced some happy news for its customers – from Monday 3 February, you will be able to buy a six-piece breakfast for just £1!

Usually costing £2.50, hungry shoppers are saving an impressive £1.50 on their meal.

The fry up consists of one sausage, one rasher of bacon, one omelette, one hash brown, baked beans and half a grilled tomato.

There’s also a vegetarian option including a veggie sausage and mushrooms instead of bacon.

This offer won’t last forever though and is only available Monday to Friday until March 27, 2020. The breakfast is also only available to buy until 11am, and with most stores opening at 10am, that gives you one hour to take advantage of the incredible price.

The great news is that this offer is open to anyone so it doesn’t matter if you have an Ikea family card or not.

Last year, the retailer launched its six-piece breakfast for just £1.75 for those signed up to the scheme. But now, you’ll be able to enjoy the same perks for actually cheaper than the family card offers.

However, customers who are signed up to the loyalty scheme will also get a free tea or coffee with their food.

If you would like to sign up for an Ikea Family card, you can do so for free on Ikea’s website.

With the card, you’ll also get regular offers, special prices on selected products and an extra 10 per cent off sale prices.

Describing their food on their website, Ikea says, ‘At IKEA, we are more than just meatballs! Enjoy delicious dishes at the IKEA restaurant for surprisingly low prices.

‘We have meals and tasty treats for all times of the day including a cooked breakfast, brunch with salmon and, of course, a full dinner of Swedish meatballs.

‘Among the Swedish-style dishes and local specials on the menu you’ll find unique, healthy and vegetarian options, so everyone leaves satisfied.’