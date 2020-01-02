John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen is our fave new cooking show featuring the recently engaged John Torode and Lisa Faulkner. Here's everything you need to know...

The duo, who recently announced their engagement, surprised fans with the news that they would be presenting a TV show together – John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen.

They revealed the exciting news in an Instagram post – which some fans mistook as a pregnancy announcement – by saying: ‘Some very exciting news coming soon #john&lisa’.

If you’re excited to see the pair in action, here’s what you need to know…

John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen: what is the show all about?

John Torode and Lisa Faulkner’s new show invites viewers into their kitchen for a morning of feel good food, catering to everyone who likes cooking – from aspiring chefs to beginners and keen home cooks.

Of course you can expect tasty recipes from John and Lisa and some of their celebrity friends, but also shortcuts, inspiration and tips that you definitely will be thankful for.

John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen recipes

If you’re wondering what recipes Lisa and John will be making on air, then you’ll be pleased to know they’ll be cooking everything from desserts, to bakes, to delicious mains – with some celebrity recipes thrown in for good measure.

During the first episode, Lisa and John’s recipes included a mouthwatering Spring roast chicken, a super simple Victoria Sponge, cheats raspberry jam and easy cheese scones, as well as chicken wings from Levi Roots.

The second episode of their show included John and Lisa’s recipes for easy-peasy flat bread, chicken chow mein and stuffed tomato. For pudding, they whipped up a ‘cheat’s’ banana ice cream and a self-saucing chocolate pudding – yum!

For the third episode, John has one pan spicy roast lamb and Lisa will be making a pear tarte tatin. They also enlisted the help of Bake Off’s John Whaite, who will be making a lemon drizzle cake, and Ching He Huang with a super easy teriyaki salmon.

For the fourth episode, John and Lisa serve up lamb fritters, scrambled eggs and a dreamy leftover Easter egg chocolate cake. Bake off champ Jane Beedle will be joining the pair, making a cherry and pistachio tart for dessert.

When does John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen air?

John and Lisa’s new show premiered on Sunday 31st March and will air every Sunday between 11.30am and 12.35pm for ten weeks.